The America’s Boating Club invites the public to a boating lunch and learn class from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Lake Guntersville Yacht Club.
The cost is $10 to cover the cost of lunch, drinks and snacks. Please call or email Chuck Wills at 256-506-7773 or willscharles@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
The class will be divided into two sessions.
Knots and line handling: The knots you need to know, 10-noon
Do you know which knots to use in every situation? Learn to securely attach your boat and other useful applications.
Learn how to secure your boat to docks, piers and other boats; handle rescue and repair situations; manage running rigging; anchor securely; and tow other vessels or people.
This seminar has been designed to help you to know which lines and knots to use in each situation. You’ll gain knowledge and hands-on experience selecting the appropriate line and tying the 10 most useful knots, bends and hitches, and you’ll learn how to care for the lines on your boat and on the dock.
Lunch break, 12-1
Basic weather and forecasting, 1-3
The safety and comfort of those who venture out on the water have always been weather dependent. This seminar is a must for boaters who have never taken a weather course.
The complex subject of weather is presented in a way that is both understandable and useful to help boaters be safer on the water.
