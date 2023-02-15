The Marshall Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team travels to Tuscaloosa Christian on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. for a substate playoff game.
The contest was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday.
The winner advances to the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Final Four in Oxford on Thursday, Feb. 23.
MCA 43,
Pineview 36
The Lady Stallions toppled Pineview Christian of Harvest behind 17 points from Brooke Benefield and 15 points from Cathryn Lynn.
Megan Priest added seven points and Addy Whitehead four.
MCA 34,
Cornerstone of Rainsville 31
Lynn poured in 20 points, propelling the Lady Stallions to a senior night victory at Brashers Chapel in Albertville.
Priest scored seven, and Kaitlyn Campbell and Whitehead both netted four.
“This was the first time in school history our varsity girls were able to defeat Cornerstone,” MCA head coach Chance Dendy said.
“It was a big night for the program, and I am happy our seniors could win this game on senior night.
“Cornerstone has an excellent team and was undefeated in area play before this game. We’re just trying to get better each game and try to make a run at state.”
MCA 42,
Clay County 17
The Stallions whipped Clay County Christian of Ashland.
Lynn led the way with 16 points, followed by Benefield with 11.
Whitehead scored six, Priest five, and Campbell and Jubilee Smart both two.
