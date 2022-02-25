Tommy Roe
Boaz
Mr. Tommy R. Roe, 75, of Bethsaida Road, Boaz, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral Services were at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church Boaz with Dr. Aaron Johnson officiating. Interment was in the New Macedonia Cemetery.
Mr. Roe was born in Alabama on October 28, 1945, to M. M. “Babe” and Evelyn Ragsdale Roe. He was retired from Parker Hannifin.
Mr. Roe is survived by his wife, Glenda Dill Roe, of Boaz; sons and daughter-in-law, Brent and Dana Roe, of Albertville, and Adam Roe, of Aroney; grandchildren, Noah Roe, Morgan Roe and Parker Roe; sisters and brother-in-law, Margie Strother, of Rainsville, and Rhonda and Hal Grey, of Cullman; a niece and 10 nephews; and special friend, Danny Mcbryar, of Chattanooga.
Pallbearers were Jerry Don Sims, Dale Taylor, Rick Nunley, Jim Garner, Bill Johnson, and Noah Roe. Honorary Pallbearers were the Merrie Prewett Sunday School Class and Deacons of First Baptist Church Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s or the Big Oak Ranch.
Charles “Lynn” Parker
Albertville
Charles “Lynn” Parker, 64, of Albertville, died Feb. 24, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Timothy Bearden officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Faye Parker; daughters, Jennifer Mayes, Janet Walden and Alishia Cochran (Patrick); sisters, Patricia Stewart, Vickey Olinger and Debbie Jones; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Ben Holland
Boaz
Ben Holland, 68, of Boaz, died Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark, Rev. Mike Goforth and Rev. Chet Roden will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 at the church before the service.
He is survived by his sons, Nic Holland (Amy) and Tyler Holland (Danielle); five grandchildren; an aunt; Dorothy Whitt; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Don Lamar Sanders
Boaz
Don Lamar Sanders, 68, of Boaz, died Feb. 21, 2022.
A memorial service was Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church in Boaz. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Fredia K. Johnson
Horton
Fredia K. Johnson, 58, of Horton, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Oak Grove Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2 before the service at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Leo Johnson; father of her son, Anthony Deerman; mother, Merleu Johnson; sisters, Barbara Sisk and Teresa Brannon (Tim); brothers, David Johnson (Peggy), Larry Johnson (Freda) and Dennis Johnson (Teresa); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Union Rescue Squad, 103 Hulgan Ave., Boaz, Al. 35957.
JB Terrell
Crossville
JB Terrell, 90, of Crossville, died Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Services were Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Martin officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Terrell; daughters, Kathy Holder (Darrell), Amy Terrell and Sandra Richardson (Doug); son, Jimmy Terrell (Ritta); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Karen Beatenbough
Boaz
Karen Beatenbough, 63, of Boaz, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Wooten (Stacy), Michael Beatenbough, Kristi Beatenbough and Courtney Beatenbough; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother; Jerry Williams (Lena); and sister, Kimberly Williams.
Her family has chosen cremation, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Clyde W. Dabbs
Albertville
Clyde W. Dabbs, 68, of Albertville, died Feb. 23, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Amy Havis and Sabrinda Hood; sisters, Margie Veal, Alice Champion and Ollie Lang; brothers, Roger Dabbs and JB Dabbs; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
