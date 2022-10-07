BOAZ, Ala. — The 58th annual Boaz Harvest Festival began Friday morning with an emotion-filled, patriotic opening ceremony.
To kick off the two-day event held in downtown Boaz, special presentations and performances started at 9 a.m. at Old Mill Park, which included tributes to the late Kelly Adams.
Snead State Community College President Joe Whitmore announced the college renamed its scholarships given annually during the beauty pageant to become the “Kelly Burke Adams Diamond Beauty Pageant Scholarship.”
“We know this event each year is bittersweet for a lot of reasons,” Whitmore said. “Every year we lose friends and loved ones that maybe were here last year and couldn’t be back today. And we know this year we lost someone very special, not just to the harvest festival, but to our city, our school systems and to our community.
“As you know, Kelly was instrumental in the beauty pageant each year, and I think it’s very appropriate that the chamber has decided to name the beauty pageant after Mrs. Adams. And each year, Snead State is very honored to be able to contribute scholarships to that pageant.
“Effective this year, the Snead State scholarship is going to be officially named the Kelly Burke Adams Diamond Beauty Pageant Scholarship, from here and forward.”
In September, the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce announced the annual harvest festival beauty pageant would be renamed the “Kelly Adams Diamond Beauty Pageant.”
Later in the program, All That Jazz dance team performed an interpretive dance to the song “Back to God” by country music singer Reba McEntire, also in honor of Adams.
“When we started working on this, Kelly Adams and I went over some songs that we wanted to be played for this particular part,” said Jill Johnson, executive director of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce. “If you knew Kelly, you knew she loved Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. And this song that they are going to be playing [‘Back to God’] is one of the last texts I got from Kelly when she asked us to play it today. So, I know she’s up in heaven watching and this song is dedicated to her.”
Adams, a Boaz native beloved by the community, died suddenly after suffering a medical emergency at her residence Saturday, Sept. 3. She was 55.
Snead State’s jazz band, Street Singers and cheerleaders, and Boaz High School’s cheerleaders also performed.
The Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 of Boaz raised the American flag inside Old Mill Park. Riley McGee sang the national anthem.
To conclude the opening ceremony, linemen from Marshall-DeKalb Electrical Cooperative scaled a power pole and placed an American flag on top as Lee Greenwood’s iconic “God Bless the USA” was played.
The harvest festival was scheduled to take place in downtown Boaz from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More than 160 vendors were slated to be in attendance. The beauty pageant is scheduled to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. on the stage at Old Mill Park. A car show featuring cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles and more will also be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Live music and other forms of entertainment will be performed throughout the day, including gospel music groups The Perrys, Bloodline and Gold City.
