BOAZ — No. 2 seed Guntersville and No. 6 seed Albertville will clash in Friday night’s varsity boys semifinal matchup of the Marshall County Tournament at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45.
The contest will be a rematch of the 2020 and 2022 county finals, both won by the Aggies. Albertville has won the last four varsity boys titles. There was no tournament in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guntersville 70,
Asbury 22
The Class 5A, No. 5 Wildcats buried the seventh-seeded Rams in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal game.
Brody Perry swished a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping Guntersville sprint to a 22-3 lead at the break. Seven different Wildcats netted points in the second period as they stretched their advantage to 44-14 at intermission.
Brandon Fussell pumped in 13 third-quarter points for the Wildcats, whose margin grew to 66-20 at the final rest stop.
Fussell scored a game-high 25 points. Perry finished with 12 and Treyvon Avery with 11.
Noah Fitzgibbons and John Michael McElrath both tossed in six, Oakley Howell four and Ross Harrell, Date Peterson and C.J. Scott all two for the Wildcats.
Haden Morton’s eight points topped the Rams. Trey Childress contributed seven, Caleb Gentry six and Jayven McCoy one.
Albertville 56,
Arab 39
Hunter Smith scored 15 points, Cooper Colvin 12 and Isaac Henderson 10 to power the Aggies past the Knights in Tuesday’s quarterfinal battle.
Albertville led 18-11 and 30-23 at the first-half rest stops. Sam Barclift and Colvin each hit a 3 in the third quarter, helping the Aggies gain a 41-30 advantage at the final break.
Smith tossed in six points in the fourth period as the Aggies pulled away for the victory.
Barclift closed with eight points, followed by Conner Lowery and Tillman Plunkett with four each and Jon Wesley Seay with three.
Will Cavender’s 16 points paced the Knights. Spencer Strickland had six and Case Couch five.
