BOAZ — Senior pitcher Kayden Tarvin delivered a dominating performance in the circle for Sardis on Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Lions to a 7-0 shutout of Boaz in a Class 5A, Area 13 matchup at Pirate Park.
Tarvin limited the Pirates to one hit and one walk in tossing the shutout. She racked up 11 strikeouts in the circle, and she also batted 2-for-4 at the plate.
In the top of the third inning, the Lions’ Jayda Lacks belted a three-run homer to center field, giving Tarvin more run support than she ended up needing.
Boaz decided to intentionally walk Lacks when she came to bat in the top of the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded, instead of risking another big hit. Lacks’ RBI walk made it 4-0.
Maddie Harris slugged a solo homer leading off the sixth inning to give Sardis a 5-0 cushion.
The Lions plated two more runs in the seventh. Jalyn Hannah stroked a one-out double to center, and she scored on Vada Willmore’s two-out double to left. Willmore gained third on a wild pitch and then scored on another wild pitch, making it 7-0.
Lacks finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Hannah went 2-for-4. Annah Kate Waldrep singled and scored while Barit Snead singled.
Ava Rhoden singled for Boaz’s only hit.
