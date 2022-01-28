This is the time of the year when resolutions are set, and commitments are made. New beginnings give us feelings of excitement and hope, only to leave us disappointed when those feelings begin to fade.
Why do we tend to step into this same well-worn path each year?
I have even reached the point of refusing to make resolutions, because I let myself down every time. But there has to be a place of balance somewhere in all of this!
Rather than rushing to join a gym, I choose to gradually add practical exercises into my daily routine. Rather than jumping into a crash diet, I choose to invite the Holy Spirit to the table with me.
I believe with all of my heart that the Lord wants us to capitalize on the rush of excitement we feel during these times; however, I also believe that wisdom will cause us to step into the pool rather than jump off the deep end.
Let’s look at Gideon and glean some wisdom…
The Angel of the Lord came to him and spoke over him words that he found difficult to receive. He seemed to have a rebuttal to each sentence of encouragement. However, he eventually came around and believed that the Lord had actually chosen him and would do what He promised through him.
So how does this connect to the new year and resolutions?
Well, for me personally – I feel the Lord stirring this:
I need to let the Lord speak over my life and stop making my own promises birthed from feelings. I need to spend time in His Presence and find out the changes that He wants to be made, and then allow Him to work through me.
I need to keep my mouth shut, rather than having a rebuttal of doubt each time He shows me what He wants to do in and through my life.
I pray that the Lord will guide your steps into change this year. That He will carry you into the newness you desire in your life. May He cover you with the grace to remain consistent in seeking Him…even when the “new” begins to fade.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
