During a regular meeting Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission appointed Matt Arnold to the county’s Solid Waste Authority.
President and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Council, Arnold said a new recycling company being constructed in Marshall County requested the county form a SWA.
“They’re a major company,” he said. “They’re going to be investing $43 million capital investing and will employ about 75 people. They’ll be the largest … power user on Arab Electric Cooperative… They’re a good company to have in Marshall County. They have requested this, because a Solid Waste Authority under Alabama code can issue tax exempt industrial revenue bonds. This [SWA] would be a great financing mechanism for this company.”
In researching what the county would need to form an SWA, Arnold discovered the county already had one established in 1995. Of the five original members, three are currently still alive, Arnold said, but the group has not met since 2002. Though their terms have long since expired, Arnold said the surviving members would still be allowed to serve since neither they nor anyone else was appointed to fill those positions. However, after much effort, Arnold was only able to contact two of the living members, leaving the third spot that would need to be filled in order to have a quorum. Arnold said he had discussed this issue with Commission Chairman James Hutcheson before the meeting and volunteered to fill the third spot.
“This three member quorum of this authority will meet tomorrow [Thursday] in my office to accept an inducement resolution for the company so they can begin the process. This is not missing the bonds immediately,” he said. “This is just allowing them to … start working with their bond council to begin this process.”
The commission voted to appoint Arnold to the SWA and to seek to fill the other spots left vacant, which may include those currently held by the past living members should they not wish to be reappointed. County Attorney Clint Maze said the SWA would need to come back before the commission before any decisions on bonds or otherwise could be made.
In other business, the commission:
●Heard a presentation by John Kvach on the Singing River Trail, which is a proposed 220-mile long nature trail stretching across north Alabama. Kvach asked the commission to consider investing in the project to have the trail cut through Marshall County.
●Heard an update from Martin & Cobey Construction on the ongoing renovations at the Marshall County Jail.
●Announced a white goods pickup and dumpster day for District 2 on March 21.
●Committed up to $1 million out of the Commission’s Rainy-Day Fund to go toward the repair of Union Grove Road after it washed out Dec. 30, 2021.
●Approved a payment request to Allen Land Surveying, LLC for $600.
●Approved selling two 1998 Freightliners and purchasing new one. The commission will determine the estimated costs and start the bidding process at the next meeting.
●Approved advertising bids for bituminous surface treatment (complete-in-place).
●Approved taking bids for the publication of polling lists in a local newspaper.
●Approved the purchase of Zoom annual fee and equipment for the probate courtroom to be purchased with the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Probate Judge Andea LeCroy said many people have been opting to hold hearings via video call and the requested equipment would make the process run more smoothly.
●Approved purchasing eight Express Poll units with premier stands for $1,215 each, eight Dymo450 Turbo printers for $130 each and 10 TP Link Routers for $50 each for the probate office. Of that, $1,260 would come from the Equipment Replacement Fund and $10,000 from the General Fund fund balance.
●Approved a 20-year lease agreement beginning Jan. 1, 2022, with the City of Boaz for the Satellite Tag Office located at 99 Railroad Avenue in Boaz.
●Award a bid of $1,518.28 made by Warehouse Discount Grocery to supply the supplemental food program for Marshall County Christian Services, Inc. purchased with CDBG-CV Grant Funds; no match required.
●Approved to rebid for two mobility specialty vans (handicap accessible) for Marshall Medical Center; one 15-passenger van for Marshall County Homeless Ministries; one Crew Cab Truck to for Domestic Violence Crisis Services; two mini vans vehicles for Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare; all to be to be purchased with CDBG- CV Grants, no match required. The vehicles must be from 2019 or newer with less than 50,000 miles.
●Increased the park budget fund by $7,000.
●Approved the purchase of a laptop for Animal Control; not to exceed $1,500 from the Equipment Replacement Fund.
●Approved of resolution for designating a program director for projects funded with the County’s American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery funds.
●Approved the purchase of a Gator and snow plow for the EMA for $9,764; $1,764 from the Equipment Replacement Fund and $8,000 from the General Fund fund balance.
●Accepted EMPG Grants totaling $55,986 to help fund operations of EMA; 50 % match from EMA budget.
●Revised Hold Harmless Agreement for mobile elevating work platform.
●Approved of 911 Board appointment; board appointment expires April 1, 2022; three-year term
●Appointed Matt Arnold to the Marshall County Solid Waste Authority for the purpose of inducement capability for qualifying economic development and other projects.
●Approved of Resolution allocating roughly in $275,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act Funds regarding the purchase of P25 Radios for volunteer fire departments and rescue squads
●Approved a professional services agreement for the Revenue Commission for aerial photography; $120,210.09 from the Mapping and Appraisal Budget.
●Approved a lend-lease agreement between Marshall County Commission and the Volunteer Fire Departments for a Stryker LUCAS3 Chest Compression System.
●Approved a change order for renovations up to $100,000 to repair the elevator at the Marshall County Jail.
●Approved of the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
