BOAZ — After scoring only six points in her team’s varsity girls quarterfinal win over Brindlee Mountain on Monday night, senior guard Olivia Vandergriff exploded for 34 points Thursday night, propelling top-seeded Guntersville to a 66-29 thrashing of No. 4 seed Douglas in the Marshall County Tournament semifinals.
Vandergriff scored 15 first-quarter points and Brylee Hill netted a pair of 3-pointers as Class 5A, No. 1 GHS built a 21-2 advantage. The Lady Eagles committed eight turnovers in the opening period.
Vandergriff sank two treys and Tazi Harris one in the second quarter as defending tournament champion Guntersville expanded its margin to 40-12.
Hill tossed in two 3s and Kendall Teall one in the third quarter, which ended with GHS in front 59-25.
Through three quarters, the Lady Wildcats were 10-of-17 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Hill closed the night with 12 points. Harris contributed seven, Britt Enloe and Maddie Ward both four, Teall three and Mya Fennell two.
Tori Rojek topped Douglas with 11 points, all in the second half.
Maddie Hayes scored five, Chloe Avans and Mallory Ackles both four, Sydnie Sanders three and Madison Franklin two.
Guntersville battles the Boaz-Arab winner in the tournament finals Saturday at 5 p.m. The Lady Wildcats have never won back-to-back county crowns.
