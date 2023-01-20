Albertville Public Library Director Reagan Deason knows how difficult it can be to recover from tornado and storm damage.
She also has strong ties to the Selma area and her heart goes out to those affected by last week’s tornado that swept through town, damaging many homes, businesses and cemeteries , including the historic district.
Today, she’s gathering what she can to assist those in need in Selma.
“My family goes back very far in Dallas County,” she said. “My dad is from Maryland and my mom is from Selma. They met while my dad was stationed in the Air Force in Selma.
“I met my husband, Larkin, in Selma, he was born there and went to school there.
“I was baptized in Selma water. My ties with Selma are pretty solid.”
She has been in contact with city leaders to get an idea of what is needed and has compiled a list.
She’s asking for “creature comforts,” including the bare bones basics of underwear and T-shirts toiletries; baby care items; shelf-stable foods; bottled water; and cleaning supplies. The most sought after supplies are tarps with the nail strips to hold them in place, Deason said.
She’s also seeking monetary donations and will make a trip to Selma Saturday afternoon to deliver what she’s collected thus far.
“Selma has a 30% poverty level,” she said. “It is a predominately African American population .. definitely a poor area.
“A good day in Ward 6 in Selma is probably a bad day to many in Albertville. There is crippling devastation … complete disaster.”
The city is famous for its historic sites, including the Pettus Bridge, where the Selma to Montgomery march is commemorated; Brown Chapel AME Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference worked with local activists during the Selma movement; and the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute, founded in 1991 and opened near the bridge.
The tornado left behind damage consistent with an EF3 tornado. Downtown Selma sustained severe damage. It spared many major historic sites, but left damage to many historic homes.
Alabama Power has crews on the ground replacing downed power poles and restringing power lines. Volunteers are working to remove downed trees and dangling limbs.
“What we don’t know is how stable those limbs are,” she said. “With the weather expected to move into the area, those limbs could become widow makers.
“We don’t know how stable the buildings are.
“People are down there working hand over fist.”
She said now is the time for Albertville citizens who benefitted from the kindness and generosity of strangers during the 2011 tornadoes to give back.
“Albertville knows what it is like to have devastation walk through downtown,” she said. “Our library took a pretty direct hit back then. I still live with the structural issues every day that happened before I got here. I’ve been here five years and I get it.”
All monetary donations are tax-deductible, and Deason has tax letters available. She said she plans to leave after the library closes at 2 p.m. to travel to Selma with all donations she’s collected.
