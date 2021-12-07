Hoyt O. Hester Jr.
Boaz
Hoyt O. Hester, Jr., 78, of, Boaz, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service will be Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Joey Smith officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hester, of Boaz; sons and daughter-in-law, Brandon Hester, of Boaz, and Clay and Jamye Hester, of Alabaster; two grandsons; and a sister, Jackie Cook, of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to either St. Paul United Methodist Church or to Shepherd’s Cove Foundation.
Rev. Languel Hal Mahan
Sims community
Reverend Languel Hal Mahan, born May 5th, 1949, passed away at his home on Dec. 5, 2021. He lived in the Sims Community most of his life.
He pastored Welcome Bethel Church for many years, at least four decades. He is preceded in death by his parents, W L and Viola Mahan; brother, Kenneth (Butch) Mahan; sister, Suzette Mahan Peppers; niece, Ginger Sims; and sister, Pamela Jean Hayes.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann Mahan; daughter, Victoria Mahan Harris (Jim Harris); daughter, Danielle Mahan Cruz, (Nicky Martin); four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, David Mahan; brother Rickey Mahan (Judy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with Rickey White and Jeff Teele officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill #2 Cemetery.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Welcome Bethel Church, PO Box 67, Guntersville, AL 35976
Anthony Raymond Davis
Boaz
Anthony Raymond Davis, 80, of, Boaz, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Bro. Michael Marsh officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Bowers (Richard), of Boaz; three nieces: a great-niece and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Beulah Baptist Church, 1991 Beulah Rd, Boaz, AL 35957.
Dathan Baldwin
Section
Dathan Baldwin, 36, of Section, died Dec. 3, 2021.
Services were Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Harmony Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Debbie (Jimmy) Burke; father, Wayne (Donnie) Baldwin; brother, Lucas Baldwin; and a host of cousins and friends.
Dewey Charles Pence
Henagar
Dewey Charles Pence, 61, of Henagar, formerly of Shady Grove, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital.
There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 until 4 before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Pence; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Pence; and sons, Joseph Keith Pence and Logan C. Pence.
Mickey S. Moore
Albertville
Mickey S. Moore, 78, of Albertville, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Tony Holcomb and Gary Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Geraldine First Baptist church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Judie Hall Moore; daughters, Cyndi Tumlin and Heather Hall Lee (Tom); son, John Christopher Moore (Paula); sister, Mary Baker (Frank); brother, Buddy M. Moore (Doris); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William Erskine
Albertville
William Erskine, 77, of Albertville, died Dec. 3, 3021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynn McIlquham (Gary); sons, William Erskine (Pamela), Jim Erskine (Sandy) and Danny Erskine; a sister, Judy Goble; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Karen Leigh Smith Marsh
Albertville
Karen Leigh Smith Marsh, 57, of Albertville, died Dec. 2, 2021, in Albertville.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be planned.
Survivors include her children, April Brunson and James Dixon; and her mother, Patricia Smith.
Johnny Robert Mayes
Boaz
Johnny Robert Mayes, 79, of Boaz, passed away Friday Dec. 3, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dinah Gunnels Mayes, also of Boaz. He is also survived by children, Robert Mayes, of Clio, Alabama, Stephen Mayes (Brandi), of Boaz, Amanda Sims (Jeff), of Boaz, Stacy Westcott (Scott), of Boaz, and Ryan Mayes (Jackie) of Huntsville; brother, Frank Mayes, of Boaz; and sister, Rena Sampson, of Albertville. He also left many grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Mayes was preceded in death by his parents, William Fate Mayes and Gracie McClendon Mayes, brother, Beamon Mayes, sister, Alvie Gardner and nephew, Al Sampson.
He worked as a truck driver for many years and was retired. He made a special impact in the lives of all who knew him.
Many thanks to Shepard’s Cove Hospice and Medical Centers Home Care. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Shepherd’s Cove of Albertville.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Alabama Cremation and Funeral Services of Steele assisted the family.
