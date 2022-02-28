A Guntersville man is in jail awaiting charges in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.
Guntersville Police Chief Investigator John East said officers were notified at about 4:16 p.m. of a shooting victim in the 1800 block of Wiggs Street in Guntersville. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an altercation between the victim and suspect, according to police.
Officers arrived within two minutes and located the victim, identified as David Isaiah Ellis, 30, of Albertville. Officers performed live-saving measures before Ellis was transported by medics to Marshall Medical Center North.
Ellis was pronounced dead at the hospital due to a gunshot wound.
Ellis was later transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville where an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.
About an hour after the initial call, Zachary Chase Strickland, 20, of Guntersville, presented himself at the Guntersville Police Department indicating he shot Ellis.
“Strickland was cooperative with the investigation and was subsequently taken into custody after giving his statement,” East said.
Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday afternoon, East said.
The Marshall County Major Crime Unit responded to the scene along with Guntersville Police. The Major Crime Unit assisted with identifying and processing several different scenes related to the shooting, as well as numerous witness interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.