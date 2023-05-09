Chad Blackwell
Boaz
Chad Blackwell, 49, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral was at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in adjoining cemetery. Bro. Max Roden and Bro. Mike Goforth officiated. The pallbearers were John Ross, Evan Johnson, Bart Hughes, Chris Bankston, Chris Ross and Bryan Blevins. Honorary Pallbearers were Red Sauls, Blake Gilbreath, Jason Gilbreath, David Wiggins, Larry Odell, John Burttram, Jerry Wayne Hallmark and Dale Johnson. Etowah Memorial Chapel Funeral Home assisted the family.
Chad never met a stranger and never left any doubt where he stood regarding his faith or the quality of a restaurant. He charmed us all with his infectious grin and could quickly size up a dog for coon hunting potential and a white oak for board feet. Chad did nothing half-way: he loved completely, laughed joyfully, and believed sincerely, sharing Christ everywhere from the loading deck of a logging job to the bleachers at a ballfield. His family was the center of his world and his greatest joy. Chad is with Christ in Heaven now, and there’s a quiet in the woods where a red-headed rascal used to roam.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Blackwell; sons, Cade Blackwell and Cole Blackwell; parents, W.M. and Carolyn Blackwell; sisters, Gina (Scotty) Rice, Terri (Jason) Clements; mother-in-law, Deborah Rhoden; sister-in-law, Sabrina (Jamie) Bozeman; brother-in-law, Adam (Tiffany) Rhoden; chosen brother, David Dewberry; a host of nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alan Rhoden.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Sardis Baptist Missions Fund for Youth scholarship.
Heath Cornett
Horton
Mr. Heath Cornett, 51, of Horton, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Cornett was born in Alabama on March 21, 1972, to Dallas and Ruth Lowery Cornett. He was employed with the Sardis Water Board.
Mr. Cornett is survived by his wife, Tonya Cornett, of Horton; children, Zoee Cornett and Jett Cornett, both of Horton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Darlene and David Camp, of Boaz, Brandy and Jeremiah Rojek, of Horton, and Sharon Shiver, of Albertville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Jackie Lowery of Albertville, James & Amanda Cornett of Boaz, Jason Cornett, of Boaz; mother-in-law, Joyce Timmerman, of Snead; sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Scott Scarbrough, of Horton; brother-in-law, David and Kristy Timmerman, of Blountsville, and Katie and Jake Kretzschmar, of Hanceville; step-mother-in-law, Linda McCormick; a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Cornett was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Ruth Cornett; sister, Cathy Lowery; father-in-law, Hampton Bryant; and step-father-in-law, Gary Timmerman.
Joaquin Lara
Albertville
Mr. Joaquin Lara, 60, of Albertville, died May 6, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
A public visitation was held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by his sons, Joaquin Lara, Jr., of Kentucky, Juan Carlos Lara and Jose Lara, both of Boaz and Julio Lara, of Albertville; daughter, Jenny Ramirez, of Boaz; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Maty Lara, Bertha Lara, Soco Lara, Rosa Lara Juany Lara, Guadalupe Lara, Jesus Lara, Rolando Lara, Mario Lara and Veronia Almaraz.
Frelon Moore
Albertville
Frelon Moore, 85, of Albertville, died May 6, 2023, at Crossville Health and Rehab Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Bashaw officiating.
Survivors include a son, David Moore (Donna); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mattie “Merle” Bowen
Horton
Mattie “Merle” Bowen, 88, of Horton, died May 4, 2023, at Gadsden Health and Rehab Nursing Home.
Service were Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Horton with Bro. Neal Chaffin and Dr. Derrick Wilson officiating. Burial was in the adjoining church cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Bradshaw (Jim), Lawanna McCamy (Leon) and Heather Weaver; a son, Ronny Bowen (Alice); six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Paul Phillip Meigs
Guntersville
Paul Phillip Meigs, 80, of Guntersville, died May 5, 2023.
A memorial service will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the First Methodist Church in Guntersville. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Joey Meigs (Shonda), of Dothan, Kathy Merkl (Tim), of Prattville, and Patty Richmond (Chase), of Cleveland, TN; and sister, Margaret Payne, of Tuscaloosa; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Guntersville First Methodist Church in memory of Paul.
Phillip “Abe” Loyd Stepleton
Boaz
Phillip “Abe” Loyd Stepleton, 66, of Boaz, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center. South.
His funeral service was Tuesday May 9, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at New Brashiers Chapel Cemetery at Arab. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll officiated.
Mr. Stepleton is survived by his wife, Diane Stepleton; sisters, Mary O’Bryant, and Sarah Hubbard (Gerald); brother, Rodney Stepleton (Debbie); and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Virgie Hicks
Albertville
Virgie Hicks, 88, of Albertville, died May 5, 2023, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Graveside services were Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Bro. Lavon Nailer officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Natoli (Bart) and Brenda Hester (Don); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Wallace Keith Carroll
Gallant
Wallace Keith Carroll, 77, of Gallant, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. He will lie-in-state 1 until 2 p.m. before the service Bro. Alan Hallmark, Bro. Brad Gaylor and Jerry Wayne Hallmark will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife, Brenda Godfrey Carroll; son, Todd Carroll (Bettina); daughters, Kelly Carroll Gaylor (Fred Shipman), and Monica Carroll Mason (Pat); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Carroll Templeton (Dean); and a host of nephews.
