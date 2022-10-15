CLEVELAND, Ala. — West End traveled to Cleveland on Friday looking for a win to clinch the second seed from Class 2A, Region 6 while trying to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Panthers.
Neither happened, as Cleveland jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 48-25 win over the Patriots.
With the victory, Cleveland secured the No. 2 seed from the region and won its 11th straight over West End.
West End will now have to win at Locust Fork on Oct. 21 to secure the third seed in the region standings. A loss to the Hornets and West End would be fourth. The Patriots fell to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Cleveland led 24-0 before West End was able to dent the scoreboard on a 1-yard run by Tyler Jones with 4:59 left in the first half. The two-point attempt failed.
West End cut the lead in half at 24-12 early in the third quarter on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Thad Pearce. Again, the two-point attempt failed.
Cleveland scored the game’s next three touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
West End scored two touchdowns within nine seconds of each other late in the game.
Rock Sainsbury scored on a 54-yard run. Then after recovering an onside kick, Jones threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Kane Lawson.
Jones completed 14-of-28 passes for 211 yards and two scores but also threw three interceptions.
Lawson caught seven passes for 136 yards, and Pearce had six receptions for 67 yards. Sainsbury led Patriot rushers with 63 yards on eight carries.
West End’s Luke Barnard forced a fumble on a kickoff and Triston Chaney recovered in the second quarter.
Cleveland rushed for 335 of its 351 total yards.
