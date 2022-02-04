Hester Hollis goes out of his way to make the students at Asbury Schools feel safe.
He does that by getting to know as many students as possible, greeting them daily, working on safety plans for each school building regularly and working with the community.
His most recent addition to the schools were the purchase and installation of four Midland weather alert radios.
“When there are extracurricular and weekend activities here, they need to be kept aware of weather conditions,” Hollis said.
“That means someone would have to be sitting there, looking at their cell phone or listening to a local radio station.
“But, that is only if you could get a signal out here. Cell phone reception is spotty.”
His solution? Work with the Asbury Water Board to purchase the weather alert radios that are installed in each concession stand at the baseball/softball and football fields and in the school’s gyms where basketball games are held.
The radios won’t just be protecting the students after school but will also be put into service when rec leagues and others use the spaces.
“This is not something that will help the schools only,” Hollis said. “This goes way beyond that to keeping our community safe as well.
“Parents and family and friends of the players are here to enjoy the games. I thought, why not put a radio in each concession stand? Those places are always occupied by workers.
“With cell service being hit or miss, you may miss a warning or get a warning delayed.”
He began by approaching Albert Childress at the Asbury Water Board. Childress in turn spoke with Richard Rogers who gave approval for the water board to purchase all six radios for the school.
“It’s a community thing,” Hollis said. “You know how the weather can change quickly around here. If you don’t have any phone service, it won’t help.
“Getting these weather radios was part of my safety plan. That is something I work on regularly. How can I improve it? What can I add? What needs do we have that need to be filled?”
Hollis said he wants Asbury School to be a leader amongst other schools in the Marshall County School System.
“I want other School Resource Officers to step up and do things like this at their own schools,” Hollis said.
“This community is great to get together and make things happen. One stop was all it took and these radios were all taken care of.
“We are like family out here and I appreciate that.”
