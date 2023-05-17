Jimmy Harris VFW Post #6837 awarded its first-ever Four Chaplains Award during a banquet May 2.
Pastor Stephen Swords of Victory Baptist Church won the honor.
Swords’ church has provided thousands of pounds of food each year to people in need in Guntersville.
Swords, and his wife, Lenora, had plans to take part in a prison ministry in the days following his receipt of the award.
“They gave me the award,” Swords said. “But they are the veterans of foreign wars. They are the heroes.”
About the Four Chaplains: In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 1943, the USS Dorchester was torpedoed by a German submarine in the Labrador Sea.
The Ship sank with a loss of 674 of the 904 on board. The Four Chaplains gave up their own life jackets when the supply ran out. More than 80 years have passed since the Four Chaplains gave their lives so others could live.
Dave Dunn, adjuntant of the VFW post, said the award was given to a pastor or religious leader who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Also during the ceremony, numerous awards were handed out to local students and others, including:
• Patriot’s Pen, Kinsleigh Whitehead, first place; Finlee N. Foxx, second; and Alexander Giles, third, all students from Albertville Middle School.
• Voice of Democracy essay contest, Christian E. Burks, Wells Academy, Scottsboro, first place; Enola J. Barker, Boaz High School, second; and McKenzie N. Williams, Sardis High School, third.
• Teachers of the Year: Glen H. Fox, Albertville High School, first place; and Pamela Joy Lowery, Albertville Intermediate School, second.
• Gold Medal Awardees: Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Capt. Jonathan Rohlfs, Boaz Police; Firefighter of the Year, Evan Henderson, Boaz Fire Department; and EMT of the Year, Clayton A. Kilpatrick, BFD.
• Scout of the Year, Richard A. Meyers III, Troop 4184.
• Patriotic Art Contest:
Post 6837, Abigal Grace, first place; Breanna Lacks, second; and Carly Smolek, third; all of Boaz High School.
Post 2760, Jacie White, first place; and Sarabeth Bouvier, second; both of Boaz High School.
• Illustrating American Art Contest: Lennox Horton, Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K, Albertville; and Anna K. Millican, Carlisle Elementary School, Guntersville.
