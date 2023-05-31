WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman Robert Aderholt issued a reminder to make sure your passport is still valid before booking international travel. Also, applying for a new passport or a passport renewal is currently taking two months or longer.
“As we head toward the spring and summer travel season, many people are booking trips that take them out of the country. My office is already receiving many calls from people who have booked these types of trips and don’t realize until the last minute that they either don’t have a passport or their passport has expired. In passport emergencies, my office will be glad to assist in these situations.
“As a reminder, any travel by U.S. citizens that will take place outside of the borders of the United States requires a valid passport, even to Mexico or Canada. Also, many countries require a passport to have at least six months of validity left on it past the dates of travel.
A few points to keep in mind about passports:
The passport application process for a new passport, or a passport renewal, takes approximately 12 weeks or longer.
The processing time does not include mailing time.
As a general rule, passports must be valid for six months beyond the date the traveler will exit the U.S. So, make sure even if your passport is still valid today, that it will still be valid six months beyond your scheduled travel dates.
If you request an emergency passport, because of the current influx of requests, there is no guarantee it can be processed in time.
If you have a trip between now and Labor Day and you don’t have a valid passport, you need to immediately apply and pay for expedited service.
Best practice is DO NOT book a trip out of the country if you do not have a passport already in hand.
Do not book a trip thinking, “I can handle the passport issue later.”
The U.S. State Department advises us that if you think you might go on an international trip within the next year, go ahead and apply for/or renew your passport now.
Adult passports are valid for 10 years. Passports for minors are valid for 5 years. So, make sure you or your child’s passport has not expired.
Your member of Congress can attempt to help you in an emergency situation, but we cannot make any guarantees. Congressman Aderholt’s considers an emergency to be for travel within the next two weeks.
For more information, go to the State Department website at www.state.gov and click on the “travelers” tab.
