GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville varsity boys basketball team has been on fire during the month of December, racking up wins over Marshall County and Class 5A, Area 14 opponents.
Head coach Brett Self’s team grabbed the No. 2 ranking in the initial 5A poll of the season. The next set of Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings will be released in early January.
Guntersville 76,
Scottsboro 74
The visiting Wildcats took down No. 8 Scottsboro on Friday, Dec. 16.
The matchup was tied 15-15 after a quarter, but Guntersville owned leads of 38-30 and 57-50 at the other rest stops.
Jackson Porch and Brandon Fussell combined to score 51 of Guntersville’s points. Porch made 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws, finishing with 27 points. Fussell converted 8-of-8 free throws and netted 24.
Porch poured in 14 in the third, including four treys.
Oakley Howell contributed 12 points, Brody Perry six, John Michael McElrath four and Ross Harrell three for GHS.
“Really proud of this team,” Self said. “We went on the road to Scottsboro, a team that many have picked to win the 5A championship, in a packed gym with all the odds against us, and our guys found a way to win.
“No one outside of our small circle in that locker room gave us a shot to win, but our guys were determined to leave there with a win. When they made their runs, we countered back with an answer that was the difference in the game.
“We were led by Brandon Fussell and Jackson Porch, both of whom did a great job of scoring all night.
“Brandon shot it well from outside and did a great job getting to the rim and finishing, as well as taking a big-time charge late in the game when we needed it the most.
“Jackson was a sharp shooter tonight, and you felt when it left his hands it was going in. He hit some key free throws to secure the victory.
“Our entire team made plays all night and stepped up big when we needed it. Brody got us going in the first half with a couple of 3s. John Michael hit some big free throws down the stretch and got some big, big rebounds late in the game.
“Oakley played lights out defense and added 12 points. Ross Harrell came in and got a big 3, and Ty Yancy came in late in the game to give us another ball handler and made some big passes to get us in position to secure the win.”
Scottsboro’s Seth Whitmire pumped in a game-best 32 points, 13 of them in the fourth period. Parker Bell tossed in 12 and Ethan Roberts 10.
Scottsboro dropped to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the Area 14 standings.
“Proud of our team for taking care of business in the first set of area games to improve to 3-0 and 10-2 overall,” Self said.
“Now we have some really challenging games ahead of us playing some top-tier Alabama talent and then playing two really good teams out of Tennessee during the Christmas break. We will enjoy this one tonight and get back to work.”
Guntersville 85, Boaz 61
Fussell torched the nets for 33 points, propelling GHS to a Dec. 13 triumph over Boaz at Wildcat Gym.
Porch netted 20 and Howell 8 for Guntersville.
Guntersville 70, Arab 62
GHS handed No. 6 Arab its first loss, beating the Knights on their home court Dec. 9.
The Wildcats enjoyed advantages of 18-8, 38-24 and 52-42 at the rest stops.
Fussell lit up the scoreboard for 33 points, with 20 of them coming in the second half. Porch made three treys and scored 13, and McElrath closed with 10.
Date Peterson, Perry, EJ Havis and CJ Scott all netted three. Harrell chipped in two.
