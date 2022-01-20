Both the Sardis varsity basketball teams clinched spots in Friday's finals of the Etowah County Tournament, getting there in two different ways Wednesday night.
The girls, who are seeking their first-ever county championship, used a swarming defense in the semifinals against Gaston, rolling past the tournament hosts by a 61-15 final, while the boys lit up the scoreboard in an 80-62 victory over Glencoe that saw three players top the 15-point mark.
The girl's opened the night, and from the opening tip put the clamps on host Gaston, racing out to a 17-5 lead, then pitching a shutout in the second quarter to stretch the halftime lead to 33-5, cruising in the second half, adding to their school-record win total and getting their 20th win of the season.
Jayda Lacks led the way for the Lions with 12 points, while Kaylen Wallace netted 10. The duo of Belle Trammell and Kytha Edwards each netted nine for Sardis in the victory.
In the boy's game that followed, the Lions once again jumped out to a quick start, putting up a 22-9 advantage and never looking back in the win over Glencoe.
The lead grew to 16 by half, and the Lions were never threatened down the stretch, earning their 13th win of the season.
Luke Martin had the big game for Sardis, racking up a game-high 25 points, while Eli Morton was also strong, collecting 19 points. Kason Moore added to the offensive onslaught with 15 for Sardis.
Both Lions' teams now advance to Friday night's finals, where they will await the winner of Thursday's night's semifinal winners.
The girl's title game will take place at 6:15 p.m., immediately followed by the boy's game.
The tournament has been an outstanding success for Sardis, with all four of the school's high school teams (varsity and JV) reaching the finals of the county tournament for the first time in school history. The JV finals will begin with the girl's game at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
