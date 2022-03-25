Plans have been finalized for the 19th annual CASA Golf Scramble, honoring Caroline Sparks and George Wells, and in loving memory of Herb Cleveland.
The tournament is scheduled for Friday, April 29 at Big Spring Lake Golf in Albertville. Registration and the chipping contest are from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Shotgun start is 12:30.
The tournament offers three major sponsorship packages:
$2,000 title sponsor — Includes largest logo on marketing materials, two four-person teams, two hole sponsor signs, prominent logo on sponsor banner and title banner with logo
$1,000 gold sponsor — Includes logo on marketing material, one four-person team, one hole sponsor sign and logo on banner
$600 silver sponsor — Includes one four-person team, all players receive individual player benefits and one hole sponsor sign
Hole sponsorships are $150.
Entry fee is $120 for individual players. All players receive lunch, two hand wedges, two mulligans, a ticket for the chipping contest and a sleeve of golfballs.
The tournament winner receives a play and stay package at an Alabama State Park. The package includes three nights for four people, along with three rounds of golf with a cart for four at the park of your choice.
The door prize drawing features additional park packages, local golf, play and stay packages and more.
For a tournament entry form, email Shirley Holland at shirleyholland7@live.com or call 256-582-7119.
In case of rain, the makeup date for the CASA Golf Scramble is Friday, May 6.
The mission of Care Assurance System for the Aging is to provide care assurance to the elderly and homebound of Marshall County, enabling them to live safely and independently with dignity at home.
Holland, who is CASA’s executive director, said the organization needs volunteers for sending cards, transporting people to doctors appointments and for building ramps. Contact her if you’re interested in volunteering.
She said funds raised from the golf tournament will support one-fifth of all CASA services during 2022. The organization’s next major fundraiser is the 11th annual Corks and Chefs event, set for July 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
CASA expresses thanks for those who supported what it describes as our “neighbors in need” during 2021. Among the clients served were:
Transportation, 538
Gas cards, 41
Wheelchair ramps, 9
Cards, calls and visits, 2,045
Safety equipment, 8
Referrals to other agencies, 1,479
Food and gift bags 1,041
Heaters and air-conditioners, 30
Emergency food vouchers, 163
Last year, CASA delivered 8,916 pounds of fresh vegetables from the CASA garden to each city in the county on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Garden volunteers prepare the soil, keep weeds out, harvest and replant many times.
Log onto casamarshallcounty.org for more information.
CASA is a 501(c)3 organization and a community partner agency with United Way of Marshall County.
