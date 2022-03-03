A stabbing, counterfeit money and drugs led to the arrest of a Boaz man this week on attempted murder charges.
According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, 25-year-old Rafael Camacho was arrested Feb. 28.
Cartee said Albertville Police officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex where they discovered a female victim with a wound to her neck. She named Comacho as the offender.
Following a brief investigation by responding officers, it was found the victim had been stabbed while in a vehicle.
After the stabbing, Camacho allegedly forced her from the vehicle on Baltimore Avenue where she sought help at the apartment complex.
The victim was then transported to Huntsville Hospital, Cartee said. Her condition was not available.
Later that day, Cartee said officers were dispatched to a Dollar General store on a report of an Hispanic male passing counterfeit money.
Responding officers identified Camacho and discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money in his possession. He was arrested and taken to the Albertville City Jail on charges of illegal possession of marijuana, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of counterfeit money.
Upon completion of their investigation, the Albertville Police Department’s Detective Division charged Camacho with attempted murder, Cartee said.
He was transported to the Marshall County Jail late Wednesday where he remains under a $10,000 bond on the attempted murder charge.
Later that day Albertville Officers were dispatched to a local Dollar General due to a Hispanic male passing counterfeit money. Officers made contact with the offender and identified him as Rafael Camacho. During this interaction with Mr. Camacho, officers discovered him in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit money. Mr. Camacho was arrested on these charges and transported to the Albertville City Jail.
Later, the Albertville Detective division completed their investigation and charged Mr. Camacho with attempted murder. He is now being held at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department on a $10,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.