A wreck on U.S. 431 sent two people to the hospital Sunday.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case a crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 431 near the entrance to Highland Ridge Apartments.
Officers arrived on scene to find two vehicles with severe damage and one of them on fire.
Guntersville Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly doused the fire,.
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with moderate injuries. A second person was transported by medical helicopter from the Marshall Tech School to UAB with serious injuries.
Both victims were listed in stable condition Sunday night.
Traffic was backed up in both directions for two hours as the crash scene was investigated and cleared.
Case said Guntersville Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.