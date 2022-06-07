A Union Grove man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in 2020.
Court records show Donald Terry Sloan, 54, of Union Grove, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter during a court appearance on April 4.
Sloan was arrested in 2020 after a stabbing was reported in Union Grove on April 27, 2020, just before 10 p.m.
Law enforcement was summoned to a scene on Dove Circle where they found a man stabbed to death. The victim was later identified as Robert Thomas.
Sloan was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the incident, and indicted in June 2020.
