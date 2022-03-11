This is an opinion piece.
I was reading in the Sand Mountain Reporter about several young people in Marshall County who fell victim to one of the new leading causes of death in the United States, fentanyl mixed with other recreational drugs. Reports indicate that cocaine had been laced with fentanyl and was consumed recreationally, resulting in at least two deaths and several other overdoses.
The crisis we have seen at our southern border is not just about people coming into the country illegally, but drug smugglers are also using the unprotected border. In 2021, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized 9.5 million fake prescription pills, a 430 percent increase from 2019. Two out of every five of these pills contained a deadly dose of fentanyl, causing the DEA to release its first public safety alert in six years warning Americans about fake pills laced with the drug. We are seeing more cases, just like those in Marshall County, of other drugs being laced with fentanyl.
And it’s not just Marshall County. Just a few months ago, 1,100 fentanyl pills were confiscated in Colbert County, along with prescription medications and methamphetamine.
Why is there so much fentanyl? Well, according to the DEA, fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is far easier to produce and the drug’s potency allows for such small dosage that vast amounts can be moved for huge profits. It makes drugs more potent, giving the user a greater high. So, the theory is that it will make people buy more drugs. But for many, their first experience with fentanyl is their last.
Here is a staggering fact: with just two milligrams being considered a deadly dose, law enforcement seized enough fentanyl at the southern border in the last year to kill every American.
“They [patients] are not responding to our normal protocol when we try to get someone off of these powerful drugs like in our detox unit,” said Dr. Craig Allen of the Rushford Center in Connecticut. There is no question that drug trafficking across our southern border is a crisis that is leading to overdoses and contributing to the opioid epidemic our country has already been facing for several years.
Securing the border is not just to stop illegal immigration -which is essential- but it’s also critical to stop the smuggling of dangerous drugs that are killing thousands of Americans every year. It’s an issue that demands accountability and strategic action. It’s an issue that should be a priority for both Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, as the scope of deadly, illegal drugs affects us all.
Robert Aderholt represents Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.