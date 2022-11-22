As Thanksgiving approaches, I am reminded of how fortunate I am to serve Marshall County with such an outstanding group of people. The deputies and administrative support staff at Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated, hard-working, and committed to serving our County’s citizens. To show them that you value them as much as I do, I encourage you to give them a friendly smile or a kind word to let them know you appreciate them as much as I do. I am truly fortunate to have them by my side.
I would especially like to extend my sincerest appreciation to the citizens of Marshall County. Your efforts to enhance safety and cooperation with our office help make our County a great place to live and work. I am grateful for your assistance through the crime tips hotline, website, and in person. I sincerely appreciate your commitment to the safety of our community.
My commitment to the citizens of this County has never been more substantial. I will continue to work with you to improve the quality of life for each resident we serve. The support you’ve shown the Sheriff’s Office during 2022 has been overwhelming. I am very thankful.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Sheriff Phil Sims
