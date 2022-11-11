BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz High School softball program has produced some elite players through the years, and the list includes senior shortstop/pitcher Emmorie Burke, who will earn her sixth varsity letter in the 2023 season.
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Burke’s goal of playing softball at the NCAA Division I level became a reality when she signed with UAB during an afternoon ceremony in the BHS library. Family, teammates, friends, coaches and administrators joined with Burke in celebrating her accomplishment.
She’s the first member of the BHS class of 2023 to receive an athletic scholarship.
UAB’s program is under the direction of new head coach AJ Daugherty, who was hired in July following a tremendous six-year stint as Wallace State-Hanceville’s head coach. The Blazers are coming off a 25-24 overall record and a 13-10 mark in Conference USA.
“It’s so exciting,” Burke said. “I literally have thought about this since I was probably 7. Just to finally be here is like a dream come true.
“I started playing softball at 6 and then I got on a travel team, and it all went up from there.”
Burke is the Lady Pirates’ shortstop, but she plays second base in travel ball. UAB recruited her to be a middle infielder.
“I’ve been playing second a little bit longer, so I kind of have all the little tricks there,” she said.
“I play for the Thunderbolts now, but I played for the Hotshots last season. The Hotshots are based out of Texas. So, we went to California and Texas and Oklahoma … we’ve been all over the country to play.
“The Thunderbolts are based out of Birmingham, but we just play everywhere too.”
As a junior, Burke made first team All-State as an infielder in Class 5A after leading Boaz to a runner-up finish in the Area 13 Tournament and a berth in the East Regional.
Burke batted .505 with an .865 slugging percentage in 2022. She collected 56 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 57 RBIs and 38 runs.
“Emmorie plays shortstop for us,” said Boaz head coach David Stanford. “She pitched more later in the season. She pretty much carried us through the area tournament and on into the regional.
“She’s pitched throughout her career, but we’ve tried not to ask her to do that. We kind of leaned on her toward the end of the year last year.”
Stanford highlighted Burke’s work ethic and the role it played in her scholarship opportunity.
“Anybody that is signing Division I to play any sport, they’re doing something in the dark that nobody ever sees,” Stanford said. “They’re working outside of practice, outside of games. They’re doing work that is way extra to get them to the point where they can go to that level.”
BHS Assistant Principal Patrick Williams, who serves as the school’s athletic director, said Burke is the perfect example of a student-athlete.
“Emmorie is an exceptional student, and her softball accomplishments speak for themselves,” Williams said.
“She has been example for all other athletes at Boaz High School on how to excel in the classroom and on the field. The fact that she has signed with a Division I school is a testament to her hard work and her character. I’m so proud of her and happy for her family.”
Burke is excited about her senior season and eager to get started. Boaz’s opponents in 5A, Area 13 will be Douglas, Sardis and Southside, which reclassified from 6A.
“I really think we’re going to make a run for it this year,” Burke said. “We have a lot of our key players back that were hurt last season, so I think we’ll be able to take that step up a little bit this year and maybe make it a little bit further.”
