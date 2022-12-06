SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Sardis varsity girls continued their sizzling start to the 2022-23 season with four victories by double-digit margins. The Lady Lions are 8-0.
Sardis 57, Sylacauga 25
The Lady Lions roared past the Aggies on Nov. 23 at Supreme Courts in Guntersville.
Caroline Johnson paced Sardis with 13 points. Jayda Lacks tossed in 11 and Grace Harris 10. Kaylen Wallace cleared 10 rebounds.
Sardis 54, Hokes Bluff 30
On Nov. 29, the Lady Lions whipped their Etowah County rival at Sardis Gym.
Johnson scored 11 and both Sidney Rutledge and Lacks 10.
Sardis 85, Crossville 17
Sardis tipped off Class 5A, Area 13 play Dec. 2 by crushing host Crossville.
Wallace collected 22 points, eight steals and eight rebounds. Lacks posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards, and Johnson finished with 13 points and eight steals.
Kytha Edwards closed with 10 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists.
Sardis 64, Geraldine 48
Jade Knight hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench to spark the Lady Lions in the second half of their Dec. 3 triumph at Sardis Gym.
Harris tossed in 13 points, and Johnson totaled 10 points and eight rebounds. Lacks and Rutledge each had eight points and 10 boards.
“Someone who doesn’t always stand out on the stat sheet but has been the early season MVP is Gisel Mendez,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said.
“She has done a great job of leading this team on the offensive end and getting us in the right sets to be successful. She has had a great year so far with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. She leads us in minutes played and plus/minus for the year.”
