Asbury High School is serving as the host school for the 2023 Marshall County High School Basketball Tournament, which begins Saturday, Jan. 14 with JV games at Asbury.
The tournament shifts to Snead State's Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 16, where all varsity boys and varsity girls games will be played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.