This article is an opinion.
About two weeks ago, Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of military reservists in Russia. This has led to protests in Russia and outrage around the world. Stories have surfaced of men harming themselves and others in various ways to avoid being forced to fight Ukraine. One video in particular comes to mind which was especially haunting. It pictured a young man setting himself on fire in protest to the orders he received. He would rather bring himself severe bodily harm or even death than be forced to take the lives of others.
As these stories continue to come out, I can’t help but reflect on a few passages. Allow me to share those with you.
“He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more” (Isaiah 2:4).
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the righteous and on the unrighteous” (Matthew 5:43–45).
“Then Jesus said to him, ‘Put your sword back into its place; for all who take the sword will perish by the sword’” (Matthew 26:52).
“Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not from this world. If my kingdom were from this world, my followers would be fighting to keep me from being handed over to the Jews. But as it is, my kingdom is not from here’” (John 18:36).
The kingdom of God, the one Jesus reigns over, is inherently non-violent. That is, instead of being a kingdom which perpetuates and celebrates violence, it is one that renounces violence as being incompatible with the kingdom of God. Jesus’s miraculous triumph over his enemies came through laying down his life, not taking theirs. Instead of participating in the never-ending, eye-for-an-eye mentality of the world, Jesus allowed himself to die for his enemies.
These passages along with this crucial theme of the Bible came to mind as I watched these videos and read these articles because they reveal the only path forward away from the violence all across our world. The solution, as Peter may have thought in the garden of Gethsemane, isn’t more violence. The solution, as the other apostles tried when Jesus was arrested, isn’t to run away. Between fight and flight lies what Walter Wink called a "third way" of non-violence preached by Jesus and modeled in his death and resurrection.
While humans have gotten extremely creative with different ways to destroy one another with bigger guns and explosions, the most effective way to eliminate our enemies is through love. We do not have to participate in the cycle of violence. We don’t have to run away. We can stand in the gap with peace on our lips and love in our hearts as we proudly and boldly proclaim that each human life is sacred. Jesus taught his disciples to pray that God’s will be done on earth as it is in heaven, and it is God’s will for his children to stop learning war.
Russia’s mobilization needs to be met with a different type of mobilization: millions of Christians embracing this message of good news in both their preaching and actions.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.