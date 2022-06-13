Paul McAbee was one of eight members inducted into the 2022 class of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame during a June 4 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
McAbee’s biography as it appears on his MCSHOF plaque is:
Paul Ralph McAbee was born on December 24, 1955, in Fort Payne, Alabama, the only child of Paul Willard and Jewell Yancy McAbee. Paul and Mrs. McAbee moved from Fyffe to Albertville in 1963 after the untimely passing of Mr. McAbee due to a work-related accident.
Paul began his athletic career with the Albertville Recreation Department, playing in the Minor League, Little League, Pony League and Dixie Major Baseball programs. As a member of the 1969 Albertville Pony League All-Star team, Paul played third base as the team won the Alabama and Southeastern Championships and played for the Dixie Youth World Series. He also played 4 years of Pee-Wee and 2 years of junior high football before moving up to the Aggie varsity.
Paul was a 4-sport letterman in Football, Wrestling, Baseball and Track & Field. His high school football coaches included 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class Inductee Vernon Wells, Butch Ferguson, Ronnie Little, and in baseball, 2022 MCSHOF Inductee Mickey Moore.
Paul was an outstanding 3-year starter for the Aggies in football from 1971-73 as linebacker, offensive guard and deep-snapper. In his senior season, he received an ACL knee injury that ended his playing career. However, after being released following surgery, he came to practice every day to encourage his teammates, which included MCSHOF inductees Freddy Carr (2015) and Paul Teague (2008), MCSHOF Nominee David Reed, Jess Bentley, Steve Wells, Lynn Beard, Mickey Oliver and many other outstanding players. The Aggies went on to win their first all-out Marshall County Championship in 10 years, beating county rivals Arab, Boaz and Guntersville. Other AHS teammates include MCSHOF Nominees Zeke Bentley (football & track) and Blanchard Howard (baseball). Paul was also an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Senior Class President.
After graduation in 1974, Paul attended Snead State and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the junior high Aggies, alongside Coach Bob Duke. Following Snead, he transferred to The University of Alabama, graduating with honors and a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and a minor in Athletic Coaching. He later earned Master’s Degrees in both Mathematics and School Administration.
Paul went on to an outstanding career in coaching. His first job was as a math teacher and assistant football coach at Arab HS with Head Coach Wayne Trimble and 2008 MCSHOF inductee Bill Morgan. After three years with the Knights, Paul accepted the Head Football Coaching job at Douglas HS in 1981. Paul, his wife, Karen, and their 5-month daughter, Danza, moved to Douglas and became an integral part of the community, bringing new enthusiasm to the athletic program. He was also the Head Coach for Track and Field and Varsity Girls and Jr. High Boys Basketball. Coach McAbee’s coaching staff included three future MCSHOF coaches, Gerry Ledbetter (2010), Rex Mitchell (2018) and Kenneth Adams (2019).
In Paul’s second year, he led the Eagles to a school record 9-1 season, losing only to Crossville. There were many outstanding players on that team, including MCSHOF inductees Norman Bonds (2013) and Charlie Jimmerson (2022), who was also the State High Jump Champion. Coach Mac also had three players who received college football scholarships, Norman Bonds, Tony Brewster and Kenny Ramey.
Following the 1987 season, Coach McAbee answered the call to return to Albertville HS as Offensive Coordinator for 2020 MCSHOF Inductee and Head Football Coach, Dennis Hicks.
In 1990, he was selected to succeed Coach Hicks as the head coach. In 1991 and 1992, Paul led the Aggies to the State Playoffs. The 1992 team traveled to Cullman to play the number 1 seed Bearcats and won the first AHSAA playoff football game in Albertville and Marshall County history. Coach Mac finished his coaching career with three consecutive Marshall County Championships in 1996, ’97 and ’98, without losing a single game against county opponents. Retiring from coaching with 50 wins, Coach Mac became the second winningest coach in Aggie history, behind Vernon Wells.
He also coached several players who received scholarships or walked-on to become college players, including Nathan Cole, a 2013 MCSHOF inductee, and MCSHOF nominees Will Ratcliffe, Todd Jenkins and William Orr.
Mr. McAbee became the Principal and Athletic Director at AHS in 2002, serving until his retirement in 2015 after completing 38 years of service to schools in Marshall County. Following his retirement, the Albertville City School System retired McAbee’s high school jersey, number “66.” He was only the third player to be so honored. The other two were All-American and All-NFL player John Hannah and All-SEC player and college head coach, Charley Pell. Both were 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class Inductees.
While coaching at Arab, Paul met and married Karen Bridges. They have one daughter, Danza, and son-in-law David May. Karen currently works at Albertville High School and Paul works part-time with the Alabama High School Athletic Association assisting schools with eligibility and compliance issues.
As a player, coach and administrator, Paul McAbee has been a positive influence and encouragement to countless numbers of students, players and adults over his lifetime of service.
Editor’s note: The other MCSHOF class of 2022 bios will be published in upcoming editions of The Reporter.
