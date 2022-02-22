Betty Fern Henry Talton
Boaz
Betty Fern Henry Talton, 84, of Boaz, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jonathon Powell and Clint Talton officiating. Burial will follow in Kyuka Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. before the service on Wednesday.
Mrs. Talton is survived by her children, Tim Talton (Rita), Becky Thrasher (Danny), Max Talton (Tammy) and Deb Kerby; eight grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Donny Gene Ogle
Albertville
Donny Gene Ogle, 69, of Albertville, died Feb. 202, 2022, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Rutherford; a son, Simon Ogle; sisters, Beverly Ogle and Lola Stracener; and one grandchild.
Hana Grace Dumas
Altoona
Hana Grace Dumas, 20, of Altoona, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Bethlehem FCM Church on Fairview Cove Road, Altoona. Graveside services at Pineview Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. Dustin Teat will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Hana is survived by her mother, Nicole Gilliland; father and stepmother, Jerame and Rachel Dumas; siblings, Natalee and Jayden Dumas; stepsiblings, Jackson, Brayden and Emma Parks; grandparents, Bruce and Mary Gilliland, and Lynn and Johnny Cardwell; boyfriend, Cameron Dobbins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Eddie Smith
Boaz
Eddie Smith, 60, of Boaz, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Alan Hallmark officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Sara Smith, of Sardis City; daughter, Rosanna Smith, of Sardis; six grandchildren; brother, Bradley Smith, of Boaz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Malinda and Tim Langley, of Boaz, and Amy and Joey Sutphin, of Grant.
Kathy Crocker
Albertville
Kathy Crocker, 67, of Albertville, died Feb. 18, 2022, at her home.
Services were Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Otinger officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Michael Tucker (Stacie); sisters, Rhonda Leigeber and Karan Brand; and two grandchildren.
Maureen Saint
Boaz
Marueen Saint, 79, of Boaz, died Feb. 17, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. John Warpool and Ricky Williams officiating. Burial was in Corinth Baptist Cemetery of Joppa.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Saint; daughters, Donna McCormick and Janice Warpool (John); sisters, Eloise Doyle and Lucille Glover; brother, Marvin Henderson; four grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Robert Page Keeton
Daholnega, Ga.
Robert Page Keeton, 79, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainsville, Ga.
Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed afterwards at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Robert is survived by his brothers, Donald Wade Keeton (Debbie) and Billy Earl Keeton; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Keeton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sue Isbell Bright
Albertville
Sue Isbell Bright, 84, of Albertville, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Collinsville Nursing Home.
The family will have a private graveside service with Rev. Chris Reaves officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pleasant Hill #2 Baptist Church, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or The Foundation at Marshall Medical Centers.
Mrs. Bright is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Bright Head (Danny); son, Robert E. “Bo” Bright II; two grandsons; sister, Judy Isbell Shirley; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Glenda McCollum Isbell, Nadine Bright DeBerry, Carol Bright Beck, Hazel Bright Trussell (Gaither), Felton Bright (Tonya), and Elton Bright (Rhonda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thomas “TJ” Ogle
Albertville
Thomas “TJ” Ogle, 89, of Albertville, died Feb. 19, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bros. Brock McCullars and Kevin Painter officiating. Burial will follow in White Oak Baptist Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Melisa Chandler and Patti East; sons, Ricky LeCroy (Sonya) and David LeCroy; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Windle Dingler
Boaz
Windle Dingler, 68, of Boaz, died Feb. 17, 2022, at DeKalb Regional Hospital.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, David Dingler (Traci); four sisters, Sharron, Lora, Sue and Rena; one brother, Jimmy; and four grandchildren.
James “Buddy”
Howard Jr.
Boaz
James “Buddy” Howard, Jr., 62, of Boaz, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Howard; sons, Jamie Howard (Jennifer) and Cody Howard; daughter, Amy Gilley; nine grandchildren; and sister, Amanda Malone (Joey).
Virginia Hardeman Edmondson
Boaz
Virginia Hardeman Edmondson, 96, of Boaz, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 11.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Jerri Manasco officiating. Eulogy was given by Doyle Parker and family. Burial was in the Dekalb Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Edmondson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Lenora Edmondson, of Aroney; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one chosen great-grandson; sisters, Willie Ruth “Billie” Godwin, of Boaz, and Joyce Timmons, of Anniston; chosen sisters, Norma Jobe, Joann Faulkner, and Annie Guest; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will accept flower or donations to Crestview Church of Christ.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.