Jill Oakley wants area residents to take part in the Miles for Miracles walk to raise funds for the Albertville Parks and Recreation Foundation, helping to give all children the chance to play youth sports.
Oakley said participants in the Miles for Miracles program pledge to donate a certain amount per mile walked, jogged or biked during March. Money raised will be used to pay for scholarships for children who cannot afford sports fees and to benefit Albertville’s Miracle League.
“There have been quite a few children we have sponsored through the foundation,” Oakley said. “We’ve done this forever … always have given children the opportunity to play.”
All Miles for Miracles participants will receive a Dri-Fit shirt on opening day at the Rec Center April 1.
“Sand Mountain Park is so excited to announce our virtual or in-person Miles for Miracles March challenge,” said General Manager Patrick O’Brien. “The challenge is to run/walk/bike 100, 50, or 25 miles from March 1st – March 31st. We are asking for your support to help make a positive difference in our community! Businesses can also donate to individual participants OR to the Sand Mountain Park Team total as well.
“100% of all donations go to the Albertville Parks & Recreation Foundation, and will directly support our Miracle League (special needs baseball league) and our Youth Recreation Sports Scholarship program. We have 141 Miracle League players this Spring season, and we serve over 2,500 youth recreation athletes throughout the year. Providing everyone the opportunity to play is one of the most important aspects of our Mission, and these funds will help expand recreational sport opportunities for kids and special needs citizens within our community.
“The funds will also be used to pay for youth recreation league registration fees (under privileged kids), recreation facility improvements, and the addition of a special needs playground. Please consider supporting this awesome cause and share as you see fit. Let’s WIN THE DAY together thank you so much!”
Oakley said the challenge not only helps the foundation and the park, but also gives participants the chance to get fit.
“This challenge helps the participant get more fit, helps our community get more fit, and gives them a chance to help our foundation at the same time,” Oakley said.
Oakley said youth who truly need help paying sports fees are the ones benefitting the most from the foundation.
“If they need help, we will find the money,” she said. “This isn’t a program for people that simply don’t want to pay the fees or think the fees may be too high. Our fees are in line with other communities surrounding ours.
“This is for grandparents who are maybe raising their grandchild on a fixed income. Or maybe it is a single parent trying to make ends meet. Our goal is to make sure every child has the opportunity to play youth sports.”
As both of member of the foundation board of directors and an Albertville City Council member, Oakley has seen the strides made in serving children of all abilities within the city.
The establishment of the Miracle League and the field for the league are just the beginning she said.
“Our goal is to be able to have an every-ability playground and accessible restroom facility next to the Miracle Field,” she said. “It is our opportunity to give back to the community.
“It takes a lot more resources to operate the Miracle League than it does youth sports. It’s a pretty special program.”
Every donation made to the foundation is tax deductible as the foundation is non-profit, Oakley said. She hopes area residents will be joined by local businesses in giving to the park’s foundation.
There is no registration fee for the Miles for Miracles challenge and participants do not have to be a Sand Mountain Park member to participate.
There will be grand prize given to the participant who raises the most money.
To register, log onto https://runsignup.com/.../Alb.../SMPAVirtualMilesforMiracles.
