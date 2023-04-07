On April 1-2 at AAU Super Regionals in Birmingham, a local volleyball club had two teams (ages 16 and 17) finish in the top three at the tournament.
Sand Mountain Volleyball Alliance (SMVA) operates out of the new Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville. The club’s 16’s team went undefeated on April 1 and continued the same way on April 2 until they were defeated in the semifinals by an Arkansas Juniors team, which operates out of Jonesboro, earning them the overall third-place finish.
SMVA’s 17’s team followed the same path, going undefeated in sets all the way to the championship match April 2 against Infinity South, which is based in the Covington, Louisiana area. SMVA fell short to a very successful Infinity South team, earning them the overall second-place finish.
Club directors Cristy West and Mike Morrison were pleased to find this much success in only their second year as a multiple-team club. The kinetic training and core fundamentals implemented in their program proved to be successful at the highest level.
“Having both the older teams finishing that high in one of the most elite tournaments in the Southeast was really satisfying. It gave us some added confidence in our training platform,” West said.
Tryout information for the 2023-24 season will be posted at smva.club and at https://sandmountainpark.com/smva.
