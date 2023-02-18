Momma loved going to the beauty shop her entire life. Up through the 1960s, she used a salon in downtown Albertville and it was one of the highlights of her week to sit in that swivel chair and let the beautician fix her hair. She had a standing appointment every Friday morning to get her tresses washed and styled about two feet high on top of her head in good old Church of God fashion. I’m not sure she ever counted, but I’m sure there were probably over a hundred bobby pins holding her hairdo in place….maybe more.
Mother wore a hair net and a scarf over her head at night to sleep, so as to not mess it up. If she had to go somewhere on a rainy day, she wore a plastic bonnet tied securely under her chin to keep her brunette coiffure intact.
We moved to Rabbit Town back in 1970 and Momma thought she had died and gone to Heaven when she found out that the lady next door was a beautician. Our neighbor, Fran, rented a booth at a salon in town, but with three young children, she soon decided to enclose her garage and open her own beauty shop right there in the middle of Rabbit Town. Momma was so excited that she would have probably helped finance the new construction if Daddy would have let her.
Fran’s Beauty Shop was open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week…Momma made sure she kept an appointment on her regular day. Every Friday morning after breakfast, we got dressed, locked up the house and walked next door.
As I got older, I always begged to stay home alone, but you would have thought my mother was traveling to Mexico with the look she gave me at my suggestion. “Absolutely not!” she always said. She did let me play outside sometimes on a pretty day with the neighborhood kids…if I didn’t wander off too far.
I really didn’t mind going to the beauty shop with her though. I sat and flipped through stacks of hair style magazines while Momma was getting fixed up. I actually enjoyed watching the process most weeks and got a good education listening to all the ladies who frequented the little salon exchange gossip.
Each week, Fran washed and rolled Momma’s hair on plastic rollers. Next, she put her in the dryer chair and placed the big heated bowl over her head. It took almost an hour to dry and then Fran removed the rollers and began creating the masterpiece on top of her head.
She curled, tucked and pinned until it looked like a beehive perched over Momma’s forehead. Sometimes she added a fake “hairpiece” to the top to make it even higher. When she was finished, she emptied a pink aerosol can of hairspray over it all to help keep it intact. The entire procedure usually took around two hours from start to finish.
About once a month, I had to sit in the swivel chair myself and let Fran trim my bangs across my forehead and shape up the rest of my golden locks. I loved wearing the cape and getting pampered for a few minutes. When I entered my teenage years, I followed my peers and started getting “permanents” at our next door salon. Those bottled chemicals smelled awful and made my nose itch, but I wanted those curls and waves like all my friends had, so I endured the process.
My family eventually moved closer to Albertville, but Momma kept her Friday appointments in Rabbit Town.
In the 1980s, however, she stopped getting her hair teased and styled sky high to Jesus…I guess the load got too heavy to carry. Fran gave her a nice haircut and she started getting perms, wearing her short hair curly the rest of her years.
As Momma began to age, she also let Fran use a little “Loving Care” color on her roots….just to cover the hints of gray that sprang up seemingly overnight.
I continued to go to Fran’s little salon myself, even after I was married with children. In fact, all three of my kids received their first haircut right there in Rabbit Town. My middle son, Jake, had to be held down by two strong adults for his first buzz cut, but Fran was persistent and good at her skill so no ears were nicked that day.
Momma finally started washing her own hair and she bought one of those hood hair dryers to sit under and dry it after she rolled it herself on plastic rollers. She still went to the beauty shop for a perm or a haircut until Fran made the decision to close her home salon.
Mother was heartbroken, and never found anyone else who fixed it quite to her liking. She always said she would have given anything if one of her daughter’s had become a beautician because she thought it was such a wonderful trade to learn.
I did try cutting my own hair once…but that’s another story to tell some other time.
As the years slowly slipped away and Momma grew frail and weak, she told us several times to please make sure and call Fran to the funeral home when she passed away. In 2010, we did just that. And as always, it looked just beautiful. I know Momma would have been so proud that her favorite beautician fixed her hair one more time.
