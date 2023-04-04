Boaz Police continue to investigate a fatal accident overnight Tuesday involving a pedestrian.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said in a release Tuesday morning his office was dispatched to Boaz in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
The accident occurred after midnight in the 1800 block of U.S. 431.
Paul Neal Walton, 55, of Albertville, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Nugent, it appeared Walton walked to the edge of the roadway and was struck by a passing truck. The driver of the truck and a witness stopped at the scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Boaz Police Department.
Boaz Police, Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems EMS and Marshall County 911 assisted in the incident, Nugent said.
