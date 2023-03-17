MONTGOMERY – Thirteen major contributors to prep athletics in Alabama were inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame Monday night at a banquet held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center.
The class of 2022-23 was selected by a committee of coaches and administrators assembled by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from nominations submitted by member schools and other organizations.
The class of 2022-23 include administrators, coaches and officials.
Those individuals enshrined Monday night were: football coaches Paul Benefield, David Powell, Mike Robertson and Trent Taylor; basketball coaches Homer Davis, Ronald Jackson Tim Miller, Jack Steele Jr and John Woody; administrators Steve Giddens and Charles McCaleb; and selected in the “Old-Timers’ Division” were baseball and football coach William “Earl” Griffin and basketball coach Matthew L. Jones, now deceased. Griffin also served as a contest official for much of his career.
Miller, who guided Hazel Green High School’s girls’ basketball team to an unprecedented sixth consecutive state championship earlier this month, gave the acceptance speech for this year’s inductees.
“It is my honor to stand before you tonight speaking on behalf of the Hall of Fame class of 2023,” Miller said. “On behalf of our class, we appreciate the Hall of Fame committee for selecting each one of us. We truly are honored tonight.
“We are grateful to the people who nurtured us along the way helping us to become successful professionals. We are thankful to our teachers, our coaches, administrators, who helped us have the desire and discipline to succeed.
“And we were are thankful to our parents, who impacted us the most. Thank you, mom and dad, for the sacrifices you made for us – the hugs, the kisses and discipline you taught us by your example.
“The person who deserves the most credit in our lives are our spouses. You didn’t know when you married us that you were married to an extended family. Thank you for allowing us to serve others.”
He thanked the assistant coaches and especially the students. “Without our students we were nothing,” he said. “We can’t thank them enough.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, the coaches’ wing of the AHSAA, oversees the Hall of Fame.
Sponsors of the Hall of Fame program are the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) and the AHSAA. The corporate partners include Alabama Power, ALFA, Coca-Cola, Encore Rehabilitation, Jack’s, Future 1s, TeamIP and Wilson Sporting Goods.
The first class was inducted in 1991. The new inductees run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 390.
The bio for Fyffe head football coach Benefield is:
Fyffe High school’s current head football coach just completed leading the Red Devils to their 13th undefeated regular season (10-0) overall and sixth perfect 15-0 season since 2014. Benefield, 64, is a 1976 graduate of Fyffe High School. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Jacksonville State University in 1980 and earned his master’s in 1981.
He began his football coaching career back at his alma mater as an assistant coach from 1981-1987. He moved to DeKalb County rival Plainview from 1987-92 and then took his first head-coaching position at another DeKalb County school Sylvania in 1992. He compiled a 45-11 record in five seasons, leading the Rams to back-to-back 12-1 seasons in 1994 and 1995. He moved back home to Fyffe in 1997 and for the last 26 years has been nothing short of amazing.
This year’s team finished the regular season 10-0 for the 13th time in his tenure at Fyffe, and counting Sylvania’s back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons, give him 15 in 31 years as a head coach. Since taking over the Red Devils program, Fyffe has gone 292-44 with a 51-game winning streak from 2018-21 and has been the AHSAA’s winningest football program for the last 20 years.
His teams have won six state championships since 2014 and have finished runner-up twice (2007, 2015). His 2019 team outscored opponents 639-43, and his 2014 team set a then state record scoring 751 points in a 15-0 state championship run.
Fyffe won Class 2A crowns by going 15-0 each year in 2018 and 2019, moved to Class 3A in 2020 and finished 15-0 again to claim its third consecutive state championship.
Benefield has compiled an incredible 337-55 record, which ranks third all time. His winning percentage of 85.8% is the best in state history for any coach winning more than 200 games.
His teams put together a streak of 70 consecutive games scoring 20 or more points, his 58-23 playoff record is one of the best in the state, and his 29 state playoff appearances ranks fourth all-time in the AHSAA.
He was named Alabama Coach of the year in 2007 and 2014 and has coached in the AHSAA North-South and Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.