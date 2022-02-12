After putting up a battle in the two regular season meetings that ultimately saw Douglas pull away both times, the Boaz boys were determined not to let it happen a third time on Friday night.
Behind three players in double figures, and clutch free throw shooting down the stretch, Boaz knocked off Top-10 ranked Douglas by a 57-49 final for the 5A Area 13 tournament title, and the right to host Tuesday night's sub-regional game.
The area tournament title was the first for Boaz since 2011, and a measure of revenge for the Pirates after Douglas cut down the nets at Boaz in last year's area tournament final.
RJ Hampton scored 19 points to lead the Pirates, while Chadan Hamilton netted 13, and Carson Jones added 12 in the victory.
Boaz started fast, getting out to an 10-1 lead in the early going before the Eagles rallied in the first quarter, trimming the Boaz advantage to 15-12 after the opening period.
The Pirates continued to apply pressure in the second, getting seven points from Hampton and holding Douglas to 10 in the period, stretching their lead to 29-22 heading into the halftime break.
Following the halftime stoppage, it was Douglas, who like the first two games, made their move and put on a push to get back in the game. The Eagles on more than one occasion managed to take a two-point led on the Pirates, but could never pull away, eventually seeing Boaz take a 40-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth the Pirates showed their calm at the foul line, and managed to hold off the Eagles despite one of the team's leading scorers, Gael Vazquez, sitting out half the final period after fouling out. Despite that, the Pirates went 9 of 9 at the free throw line in the fourth, with Hamilton going 5 of 5 by himself to ice the game.
With the win, Boaz will host Tuesday night's sub-regional game against Fairview who were topped by Guntersville in the 5A Area 14 final.
Douglas got a game-high 22 points from senior Raygan Edmondson, 14 of those coming in the second half, while Yael Lucas scored 14, nine of those after the halftime break.
The Eagles will now face the tall task of traveling to face Guntersville on Tuesday night in the sub-regional game where the winner advances to Regionals at Jacksonville. Neither Boaz and Fairview, or Guntersville and Douglas met during the regular season.
Guntersville earned its spot in the sub-regional round with an offensive showcase in the 5A Area 14 final, rolling past Fairview for an 89-70 victory.
The 89 points for the Wildcats was the second-most they have scored this season, and helped cap one of the most dominant area runs in recent memory, giving Guntersville its third-straight area tournament title, and capping three consecutive seasons of undefeated area seasons.
The Wildcats will get to stay home for Tuesday night's sub-regional game against Douglas.
The other boy's team still alive are the Geraldine Bulldogs, who went undefeated in regular season play in 3A Area 12, but were upset on Friday by Hokes Bluff, falling by a 50-45 final.
The loss forces Geraldine to hit the road for perhaps the most difficult game of the sub-regional round, at Plainview.
The Bears have been ranked in the Top-3 the entire season, and rolled to the 3A Area 14 championship over neighboring rival Sylvania. The two teams met once during the regular season in the finals of the DeKalb County Tournament, where the Bears cruised to a 96-49 victory for the crown.
