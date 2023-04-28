With the recent approval of the updated Marshall County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan by the State of Alabama and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Marshall County stands better prepared to deal with emergencies and disasters.
The adoption of the plan by the Marshall County Commission; the Cities of Arab, Albertville, Boaz, and Guntersville; the Towns of Douglas, Grant, and Union Grove; and the School Boards of Education; provides mitigation plans and community actions to reduce vulnerabilities to potential hazards and identifies cost- effective actions that focus resources on the greatest risk areas that may ultimately protect lives and property.
“The multi-jurisdictional plan serves in our continual efforts to build resilient communities,” states Marshall County Emergency Management Director Blake Farmer. “We are proud of the work our local governments and other valued partners have done to create this plan.” The plan is available on the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency web site www.marshallcoema.org.
The Marshall County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) Sub-Committee for Hazards Analysis with members representing all cities, towns, boards of education and the county serves as the point-of-contact for follow-up and reporting on the community action mitigation measures identified in the plan which is an annual requirement. Status is reviewed annually at LEPC meetings with meetings open to the public.
History shows that the physical, financial, and emotional losses caused by disasters can be reduced significantly through hazard mitigation planning and actions. The process encourages communities to integrate mitigation actions with day-to-day decision-making regarding land-use planning, floodplain management, site design and other activities.
FEMA reviews and approves state, tribal and local hazard mitigation plans, which are required as a condition for states and communities to receive certain types of disaster assistance, including funding for mitigation projects. State, tribal, and local mitigation plans must be updated and approved every five years.
