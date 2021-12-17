The Albertville Chamber of Commerces trip across the pond to Great Britian is fast approaching, but there still time to sign on for the European adventure.
Scheduled to leave opn March 22, 2022, the trip still has six spots left to be filled, the chamber said.
A deposit is due at time of registration with final payment due by Jan.19, 2022. More information can be found at www.albertvillechamberofcommerce.com or https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1058764 or calling Kathy Gore at 256-878-3821.
