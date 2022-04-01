A recent audit of Albertville City Schools’ finances showed the district not only maintained an overall balanced budget but also increased its status by millions of dollars.
Performed by MDA Professional Group, the audit covered the most recent fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. The group’s analysis showed a net position increase of $16.03 million from the previous fiscal year.
“This change in net position is from continuing to control expenditures and the growth in capital assets,” the audit stated.
Christy Mead, chief financial officer and human resources director for ACS, said since the State requires all school districts to have at least a one-month operating balance in reserve at all times, the best indicator for a school district’s overall financial health is the General Fund.
According to the audit, the district’s General Fund revenues received during the last fiscal year exceeded expenditures by $1.95 million, leaving a balance of $10.12 million, which is closer to a three-month reserve, Mead said.
The Special Revenue Funds, which includes all public local school funds and federal funds increased by $5.12 million; The Capital Projects Fund, which includes revenues and expenses associated with projects for the board increased by $6.80 million; and non-major funds, which includes the child nutrition fund and debt service fund, increased by roughly $870,000.
The year-end balances for those funds were, respectively, $14,976,964; $8,668,461; and $4,856,775.
Aside from monetary increases, the school district also saw an uptick in enrollment — about 176.3 new students for the year — from 5,502.9 in 2020 to 5,679.2 in 2021.
The auditing group ultimately gave the district a positive report. Based on its analysis, the auditors issued an unmodified opinion saying they found no “instances of noncompliance” or any issues that they would be required to report under government auditing standards. It also said ACS qualified as a “low-risk auditee.”
“I feel the system is in very good financial shape,” Mead told The Reporter. “While navigating through a pandemic, the Board was able to provide employees two $500 incentives from the general fund. We recently added a wellness benefit to the employees and will continue to look at ways to benefit the students and staff of the District while being good stewards of our funds.”
A copy of the full audit report can be found here.
