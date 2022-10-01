This article is an opinion.
We didn’t carry it around in our purses or pockets…it was black and hung on the wall between the kitchen and dining room. It had a rotary dial and a cord that could stretch all the way down the hall to the three bedrooms. There was no call waiting or voice mail and no caller I.D. You heard a busy signal if the person you were trying to reach was already talking to someone else and if you mistakenly left it off the hook, you soon heard an “off the hook” alarm.
When I was growing up, our telephone was our only link to the outside world … we didn’t have computers, internet or WiFi. That single, black wall phone was what connected us to family members, church friends and emergency personnel if we needed it.
I will always remember until the end of time the telephone number we had through my adolescent years … it was 878-5193. Even though we had our own number, we were on a “party line” until I was six years old. My daughter said that sounded like one of those reality shows … I guess in the early 1970s, it actually kind of was.
If you had a party line, it was connected to a number of other lines which led to one circuit to the central office. I think ours was a four-way line, which meant we basically shared a telephone with three other people. Each customer had their own distinct ring and when you were assigned your number, South Central Bell told you what it was. Ours was two short double rings and whenever I heard it, I raced to jump on the wooden stool we kept under it and grab the receiver off the hook. The call was never for me at that age, but I just wanted to see who was calling us and then hand the phone to whoever they wanted to speak with.
Momma loved talking on the telephone, but she hated being on that party line. I remember her picking up the phone several different times to call one of the ladies from church only to hear someone else already talking on the line. She never eavesdropped on their conversations, though. She just quietly hung up the receiver and waited a few minutes to try again.
Most of the people we shared a line with were very courteous and kept their conversations short. Occasionally, Momma would get exasperated if she had an important call to make and a “Chatty Cathy” stayed on the line longer than they should. She would take the receiver off the cradle about every ten minutes to see if the line was free yet so she could place her call.
I only remember one time that she picked up and politely asked a lady on our party line if she could please hang up so she could make a call. She needed to let the preacher know about a death in our family. The lady graciously agreed … good manners were widespread back then.
When I turned six years old, Momma and Daddy got a private line for our number … I guess it was partly my fault. That summer, I became obsessed with our telephone. Every time Momma went out to hang clothes on the line or to pick a basket of green beans from the garden, I climbed up on the stool and carefully took the receiver off the cradle. I learned to do it really easy so if someone was having a conversation, they wouldn’t hear another line pick up. I eavesdropped several different times and heard ladies discuss things I knew nothing about.
One day, I listened to a couple of women talk about a man who lived down the street from us. He had been visiting one of them once a week and she was telling her friend all about it. When I heard the back screen door suddenly open, I carefully hung up even though I was dying to hear the rest of the conversation.
That night at supper, I asked Momma why the gentleman down the street didn’t come to see us while he was visiting the other lady. Daddy made me explain my question and how I knew that information. I went to bed that night with hickory stripes on the back of my legs and that’s when we got our own private telephone line later that week. Daddy complained about the extra monthly fee, but Momma sure was happy to have her own line whenever she needed to make a call. Like my Grandma Morrow always said, “it all came out in the wash.”
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
