BOAZ – For the first time ever, Snead State Community College’s softball and baseball teams will play on campus “after dark.”
College officials invite the community to attend “Parsons After Dark” – a pair of upcoming events scheduled for Saturday, April 22, and Saturday, April 29, to celebrate and witness the historic moment as both squads play under the lights.
Light poles were erected around Emmett Plunkett Baseball Field and Lady Parsons Softball Field on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Now, nearly two months later, the lights are finally ready for game time.
The Snead State softball team will first take the field for the first official game “after dark” Saturday, April 22, as the Lady Parsons host ACCC foe Marion Military Institute for a doubleheader at Snead State Softball Field. The first game begins at 4 p.m. and the second will begin at approximately 6 p.m.
A brief ceremony will be held between games to celebrate the lights and honor community partners and stakeholders who played a role in getting lights on the field.
The following Saturday, April 29, Snead State’s baseball team will play its first night game at Emmett Plunkett Field against conference division rival Southern Union State. The first game begins at 4 p.m. and the second will begin at approximately 6 p.m. A brief ceremony will also be held between games.
Admission will be free each night. Commemorative T-shirts will be given away on each night to the first 100 attendees. There will also be $1 hotdogs and $1 popcorn. Kids will also be allowed on the field after the second game.
“Having the ability to host night games for the first time in Snead State’s softball and baseball program histories is truly special,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore.
“We encourage everyone to come out, show your support and join us April 22 and 29 in commemorating this special milestone. Without the hard work of our athletic department and staff, as well as the continued support of our community, state delegation, local political leaders, and sponsors, erecting these lights would not have been possible.”
Please note that each “Parsons After Dark” event will be held, weather permitting. All attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as stadium seating will be limited.
