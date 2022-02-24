Behind strong outings from a trio of pitchers as well as timely hitting, the Boaz Pirates continued their strong start to the season with a 6-1 victory over Fairview on Wednesday afternoon at Sand Mountain Park.
The group of Branson Honea, Lucas Zatarain, and Bo Hester combined to give up just five hits while teaming up to fan 11 Aggies in the victory.
Honea started and earned the win on the bump, tossing the first three scoreless innings while striking out four before giving way to Zatarain. He fanned four in his two innings or relief, and was followed by Hester, who closed out the game with two innings of one-hit ball to go with three strikeouts of his own.
At the dish, Zatarain helped the cause with an RBI single, while Tyler Whaley also added an RBI. Sean Baugh and Cade Whorton each contributed a double, while Noah Long was 2 for 3 in the game.
Boaz returns to action at home this afternoon for a 4:30 p.m. start at Pirate Park.
