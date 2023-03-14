ALBERTVILLE — The Douglas Eagles are Marshall County champions.
The Eagles varsity baseball team soared to the championship by beating Brindlee Mountain and DAR in the County Tournament on March 6 at Sand Mountain Park.
Douglas put four players on the All-Marshall County team — most valuable player Landon Centers, Bentley Smith, Brock Walls and Cason Walls.
Douglas 11,
Brindlee Mountain 0
The Eagles whipped the Lions in the semifinals behind a 13-hit attack. Brock Walls and Smith led the way with three hits apiece.
Centers and Kevin Spears both had two hits, and Andy Cathey, Cason Walls and Canaan Murray all contributed one.
Cason Walls delivered a dominating performance on the mound. He struck out 13 in recording the shutout.
Douglas 11,
DAR 6
Centers, Cathey, Kash Moultrie and Murray collected two hits each to help the Eagles conquer the Patriots in the championship game.
Brock Walls, Cason Walls, Smith and Spears all had one hit as Douglas compiled 12 as a team.
Cathey started on the mound and recorded nine strikeouts in four innings. Smith closed the game and fanned eight in three innings.
Douglas travels to Pinson Valley on Thursday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 21 the Eagles visit Arab for a 6:30 p.m. battle. The Knights travel to Douglas on Thursday, March 23 at 4:30. It’s the first Class 5A, Area 15 games for DHS.
