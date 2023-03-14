The Douglas Eagles won the Marshall County Tournament. Team members are, front row, from left, Bentley Smith, Josiah Covarrubias, Henry Robertson, Eli Watts, Baker Lyles, Kevin Spears, Landon Cooper, Tanner Dorsett, Canaan Murray, Brock Walls, Garrison Lusk and Zander Otinger; middle row, from left, Colton Coffen, Andrew Jones, Lane Hampton, Charlie Ford, Bryce Roden, Myles Mahan, Carson Dowdey, Brody Campbell, Andy Cathey and Brodie Smith; back row, from left, assistant coaches Shane Otinger and Danny Smith, Cason Walls, Landon Centers, Landon Beck, Landon Smallwood, Hunter Matthews, Hunter Long, Kash Moultrie, assistant Coach Braedy McCoy and head coach Kyle Redmond.