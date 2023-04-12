ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville girls won their fourth consecutive Marshall County Tennis Tournament championship, finishing with 51 points to runner-up Douglas’ 45.
Guntersville came in third with 24 points, followed by Boaz with 21, DAR with two and Arab with zero.
Asbury hosted the 2023 tournament, which took place April 5 at Sand Mountain Park.
Singles and doubles champions were:
No. 1 singles — Callie Rae Bonds, Douglas
No. 2 singles — Glendy Morales, Albertville
No. 3 singles — Lauren Chaffin, Douglas
No. 4 singles — Mary Adams, Albertville
No. 5 singles — Emma Buck, Albertville
No. 6 singles — Jesa Leigh Bonds, Douglas
No. 1 doubles — Callie Rae Bonds and Arlie Willoughby, Douglas
No. 2 doubles — Makayla Jenkins and Lauren Chaffin, Douglas
No. 3 doubles — Emma Greer and Kailyn Boman, Albertville
“I was very proud of our team,” Douglas head coach Isabella Harmon said. “We won five out of the nine spots. Our girls were a class act and fought through a lot of adversity and sickness. We had several players play some of their best tennis.
“Callie Rae Bonds won 1 singles as a freshman. She has improved so much from last season and really showed her mental toughness. Callie Rae paired with Arlie Willoughby to take one doubles handily.
“Lauren Chaffin was another fierce competitor and won 3 singles and 2 doubles with her partner Makayla Jenkins.
“Jesa Leigh Bonds, a seventh grader, played extremely well and gave our team some depth. Cyra Burks has also been a solid player for us and will help us going into sectionals.
“Our team isn’t graduating anyone, so we will be back stronger next season.”
Douglas’ section tournament is scheduled for April 19-20 at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Patrick Williams of Boaz is tournament director.
