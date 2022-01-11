With more than 40 years of experience in the airline industry, you could say that flying is in Jerry Cofield’s blood. But after serving 16 years as the first director of the Albertville Airport, he’s decided it’s time to retire.
The Reporter had the opportunity to interview Cofield after he was honored by Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and the city council at a recent meeting.
“We appreciate his (Cofield’s) service more than he knows, and I know everybody that has ever worked with Jerry on any project at all knows the dedication that he gives and has always given the city,” the mayor said.
The other council members took turns thanking Cofield for his time serving the city.
“I hate to see you go,” Councilman Ray Kennamer said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you over the past few years. You’ve done a great job.”
Cofield began his career in 1980 as a private pilot and eventually served on the airport advisory board as a member in 1985. He was later promoted to chairman of the board and would stay in that position until 2006 when then-mayor Carl Pruett offered the chance to serve part-time as Albertville’s first airport director to help it grow.
Some of the challenges Cofield faced while trying to make improvements were applying for grants while also keeping up the maintenance for the airport, he said.
Hardly a year later in 2007, the airport met all requirements to go from being classified as a municipal airport to a regional airport. The airport received the Automated Weather Observing System around the same time, which gives local weather reports to pilots and is used by weather stations around the area.
Today, the airport is home to 50 aircraft and 10 corporate jets, three of which were added in 2021. The airport also saw record fuel sales last year, according to city officials.
Though he may be less involved moving forward, Cofield said he is looking with high hopes for the airport’s future as it fulfills its five-year plan with the Federal Aviation Administration. Those plans include expanding the airport to add another runway, making the current runway longer and locating more corporate facilities on site.
“I hope to see Alabama Highway 75 pushed back to the west to give more space for the runway and another facility to hold more aircraft,” he said.
The current runway rehabilitation project, which cost approximately $2 million and is 95% federally funded, is expected to be complete this year, city officials said.
