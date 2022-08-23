The Marshall Christian Stallions, the area’s only 6-man football team, are set to open their season Thursday night at home, under second-year coach Arlo Guthery.
Guthery took over mid-way through the 2021 season, and after losing 10 of the 12 players on last season’s roster, set out to get the numbers back up both on the field and in the coaching ranks.
“I lost 10 players out of 12 last year, so I’ve got two returning players this year,” Guthery said. “Really, we started with getting players, getting players to come out that are new to the school, and then we also got some good coaching help. Matt Smart has coached at public schools, so he has a lot of knowledge, and Jordan Kennedy is the youth director at Brashers Chapel and brings a lot of enthusiasm and gets the kids involved.”
The Stallions will feature 12 players on this season’s roster, with senior Grant Guthery and sophomore Jordan Yarbrough the only two returners.
Despite the small number of returners, Guthery was able to add another three players who had experience at public schools before joining Marshall Christian, and has a roster that will feature five seniors.
“The two returners have played the last few years, and then we have another three who played in public school, so they’re still transitioning from 11-man to 6-man,” Guthery noted. “It’s a little different for them, but they’ve picked up on it really well, we’re excited about it.”
Other than five less players on the field from each side, one of the main differences between 11-man and 6-man football, is that in 6-man football, every player on the field is an eligible receiver, putting a premium on speed at each position, as well as being able to tackle or make opponents miss. Guthery says that those two areas are things that have stood out about this season’s team in the lead-up to Thursday’s opening game against Clay County.
“I like their speed and just their overall toughness,” Guthery added. “Generally in practice you don’t see a lot, guys want to hold up and not go 100 percent, but these guys, when they go 100 percent, they go. They’re not afraid to hit, or be tackled, or to tackle, they’re not afraid to put it on the line.
“That’s the key, if you don’t have somebody who can make an open field tackle, that’s the difference between scoring and not scoring, it’s generally a high-scoring game, so it often comes down to who has the most speed and the most toughness.”
While the Stallions have had that early on, Guthery says the team is still adding leaders among its players, and sees the opportunity for there to be a number of them among the five seniors and returners.
“We’ve got some leaders on this team,” he noted. “I feel like Andy Corsmo and Nathan Felton are a couple leaders on the team, we’ve got five seniors, so we have the opportunity for a bunch of guys to stand out.”
The Stallions will play four of their first six games at home, with all home games scheduled for Thursday night’s at Guntersville Elementary’s Alumni Field.
“We want to see them compete and do what we’ve taught them in practice to the best of their ability,” Guthery concluded. “If they do that, the results will come.”
The Stallions were 2-6 in 2021.
