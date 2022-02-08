SARDIS – With seasons on the line Monday night, both Sardis and Douglas overcame slow offensive starts, then used their defense to spark the offense in a pair of wins to setup Thursday night’s area championship game.
Sardis opened the night with a wire to wire 65-24 victory over Crossville, then Douglas followed with a 40-23 victory over Boaz that was spurred by a strong end to the first half. The two winners will meet Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Sardis for the 5A Area 13 title, and the right to host next week’s sub-regional round game.
Sardis used a balanced effort in the opening game of the night to top Crossville, taking a 12-5 lead after one, then turning up the defensive pressure in the second and third quarters to pull away.
“It’s a relief to walk into the locker room knowing you’ve got a week left,” Sardis coach Heath Cullom said following the win. “We’ve got time to keep getting better. We came out a little sluggish in the first half, but it’s different, that’s February basketball, but we came out in the third and responded well.”
The press and trap defense forced a number of Crossville turnovers, leading to transition baskets for Sardis, as the lead went from seven to 17 heading into halftime, then swelled to a 28-point lead after three quarters.
Lilly towns led the way for Sardis on offense and defense, scoring a team-high 11 points while collecting five steals. Emma Guthrie netted nine in the win, while Caroline Johnson and Jayda Lacks each chipped in with eight, Lacks also pulling in a game-high eight rebounds.
“Emma and Lilly really sparked us on defense,” Cullom added. “They were getting deflections, steals, layups, and just playing harder.”
Crossville, who sees its season end in its first year back under Kent Bouldin, were paced by Kinsley Henderson, who netted a game-high 14 points in defeat. Crossville will graduate five seniors off this season’s team.
In the nightcap, Douglas and Boaz went toe-to-toe in a defensive battle, with both teams pressuring ball carriers up the court the entire game, with Douglas finding enough offense in the second and fourth quarters to pull away, while shutting down Boaz on the other end.
“We had a lot of girls step up,” Douglas coach Adam Lawrence said. “We’ve been hurt, we’ve been injured, we had some quit on us early in the year, but since November it’s been a steady climb. I’m proud of them.”
In the early going, it was Boaz who found space down low to build an 8-7 lead after one, then held that one-point lead late into the first half when Douglas found a spark that turned the game.
Sydnie Sanders buried a pair of 3-pointers that were sandwiched around a Tori Rojek and-one play, as the Eagles closed the first half on an 11-2 run, turning a one-point deficit into a 22-14 halftime lead.
The Eagles never trailed again.
“I think the scoring helped, but we played such a good defensive game,” Lawrence said. “I kept telling the girls, ‘Keep battling, keep playing defense and boxing out.’ Overall our defense has gotten better, and that’s what led to our offense.”
Rojek, who missed the last week and a half with a concussion, returned to lead all scorers with 11 points, with Sanders finished her night with nine.
Boaz ends its season and for just the fifth time since 2000, the Pirates fail to reach the area tournament finals. Jazzy Roberts led the Pirates with nine, who will graduate five seniors off the team.
Douglas and Sardis will now gear up for Thursday’s championship game, after the two played a pair of nailbiters in the regular season.
“We’ve got to keep their bigs off the glass,” Lawrence said of the challenge of Sardis. “I expect it to be a battle, it was a battle the first two games. We played a good game here, so I like coming here, but it’s going to be a grinding battle.”
The Lions took both contests but won by just four and five points in those wins.
“We’ll have to get them mentally right,” Cullom said of the prep for Thursday. “We know these girls, some play against them during the summer, and we’ve played them several times. It’ll be a good 5A game to see who gets the opportunity to host the sub-regional.”
