Experience “The Wizard of Oz” in a way you’ve never seen it before.
The Aggie Theater will present “The Wizard of Oz” April 21-23 with twists on the costumes and iconic scenes within the show.
Director Kelleybrooke Brown promises none of the story known and loved by generations is compromised.
“I am loving being able to do a more updated version of this show,” Brown said.
“The costumes are my design. The iconic characters will still be there, still be very recognizeable.
“Dorothy will still be in gingham. Glinda will not be in pink, though. The Wicked Witch will not be a traditional witch. You’ll be surprised, but I think it will be in a good way.
“Everyone knows the story of Oz. We just wanted to put enough of a twist on the show to make it ours … but not enough to damage the story.”
Performances are slated for April 21, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 10 a.m. All performances will be held at the Albertville Fine Arts Center, 402 E. McCord Ave., in downtown Albertville.
General admission tickets are $10 each with children ages three and under being admitted free. No reserved seating is available. All seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. Log onto www. Givebutter.com for tickets or to make a donation to the theater program.
Aggie Theatre is a special project created by the Albertville City Schools Foundation to encourage the theatre arts. This program is open to students K-12 who are enrolled in an Albertville City School.
All funds raised through ticket sales and donations goes back into the theater program to fund future performances, Brown said.
Other shows performed by the Aggie Theater recently include “Matilda, The Musical Jr.” and “Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.”
“We have done four shows this year, two in the spring and two in the fall,” Brown said. “Next year, I have three scheduled for the fall and two scheduled in the spring.”
The Aggie Theater is open to all Albertville City Schools students in grades K-12.
About 100 students have roles in the Oz show alone, Brown said.
Jensyn Seay, 18, will play “Dorothy” in Oz.
“I’ve been in performances since I was in pre-kindergarten,” she said. “This year, I wanted to go out with a bang because it is my senior year.
“I’m really grateful for having such wonderful experiences through Aggie Theater.”
Tucker Simmons, 16, will play the Cowardly Lion. His brother, Griffin, choreographed the show.
“I’ve grown up watching ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Simmons said. “I had it on DVD and watched it all the time.
“This show is just really special to me.”
Elijah Johnson, 14, plays Uncle Henry. He said the story – while done with a twist – is special.
“Doing theater in general is a great way to express yourself,” Johnson said. “I’ve grown as a person doing theater.”
Adyson Brandon, 17, stars as Auntie Em.
“Doing theater for all these years has been a great way to meet new people,” Brandon said. “It’s been a great get-away from the stresses of school.”
Seay credits Brown with making this show in particular “magical.”
“Kelleybrooke has explained all the changes she made,” Seay said. “She make the story and its changes important to us. It’s just magic.”
