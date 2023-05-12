CROSSVILLE, Ala-- A Crossville teacher who was accused of having sex with a student waived his arraignment hearing last week.
Isaac Dismuke, 28, was charged by a DeKalb County Grand Jury, in February on counts of a school employee having sex with a student and rape.
The DeKalb County Board of Education accepted Dismuke’s resignation at their April meeting.
Dismuke is currently out on a $300,000 bond.
Dismuke - an English/foreign language teacher at Crossville High School who also doubled as a boys’ soccer coach at the school, was arrested by DeKalb County sheriff’s Deputies on two counts of rape and two counts of a school employee engaging ina sexual act with a student, according to county jail records.
Dismuke is a Crossville High School graduate at was hired in 2021 to teach and coach at the school.
Dismuke was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, while the investigation continues.
